ICYMI: Coast Guard Rescues 68-Year-Old Surfer Who Had Been Stranded for More than 24 Hours

The bravery, swiftness, and efficiency of the men and women of the U.S. Coast Guard made this incredible rescue possible despite difficult conditions

WASHINGTON – On January 9th, a Coast Guard helicopter crew successfully carried out the nighttime rescue of a 68-year-old father who had been stranded off the coast of Puerto Rico for more than 24 hours.

“The men and women of the U.S. Coast Guard are the best of the best in the world at what they do,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “On January 9th in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Coast Guard found a 68-year-old man alive after being stranded for more than a day, and executed a heroic and flawless operation to rescue him by helicopter despite rough seas, rocky surroundings, and low visibility in the dead of night. The men and women of the U.S. Coast Guard are diligent and dedicated, and America is blessed to have them keeping watch.”

The man went surfing in the area of Surfer’s Beach, Aguadilla at roughly noon on Thursday, January 8th. On January 9th, Coast Guard Sector San Juan received a notification from an Airbnb host that the man had not returned after 24 hours. After the man’s daughter confirmed that he had not been heard from, the Coast Guard entered the distress phase and issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast.

The Coast Guard launched a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen, on the island’s northwestern coast, to conduct searches on the shoreline and offshore north of Aguadilla. During the shoreline search, the helicopter crew spotted an individual who matched the missing man’s description.

The man was stranded on rocks outside Surfer’s Beach with his surfboard next to him as he signaled the aircraft. The location was inaccessible by foot or boat due to the surrounding rocks, reefs, and sea conditions — necessitating that the aircrew hoist the individual out with a cable lowered from the helicopter. The complexity of the operation was further compounded by difficult nighttime conditions and low visibility.

“What a terrific outcome!” said Capt. Robert Stiles, deputy sector commander of Coast Guard Sector San Juan and search and rescue mission coordinator for this case. “We activated the inter-agency search and rescue effort as soon as we received the information, especially after realizing that it had been more than 24 hours. It was truly a team effort and I appreciate the responsiveness and professionalism of Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen, the Sector San Juan Command Center and our local emergency responders. This case could have easily had a different outcome. We urge all mariners and anyone entering the water to have a plan, communicate your intentions with someone and wear all proper life saving equipment.”

The rescue effort involved coordination between Coast Guard Sector San Juan, Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen, the U.S. Border Patrol, the Puerto Rico Police Department, the Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action (FURA), the Aguadilla Municipal Office of Emergency and Disaster Management, and the Puerto Rico Emergency and Disaster Bureau.

# # #