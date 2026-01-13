ICE Removed Heinous Criminals from Minnesota Streets Over the Weekend Including Child Abusers, Drug Traffickers, Domestic Violence Perpetrators, and Armed Assailants

Secretary Noem has been clear: we will not let rioters or sanctuary politicians slow us down

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security released the following criminal histories belonging to criminal illegal aliens U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents removed from Minnesota over the weekend during Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis.

“As rioters and sanctuary politicians demonized and attempted to obstruct our brave ICE law enforcement, our officers continued to remove the worst of the worst from Minnesota,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Some of the worst of the worst removed from Minnesota over the weekend included child abusers, drug traffickers, domestic violence perpetrators, and armed assailants. We will not let rioters or sanctuary politicians slow us down from arresting and removing the worst of the worst from Minnesota neighborhoods.”

Some of the worst of the worst removed from Minnesota over the weekend include:

Mohamud Farah Mohamed, a criminal illegal alien from Somalia, with arrests for multiple counts of credit card fraud, drug possession, controlled substance possession, and drug trafficking. This criminal was issued a final order of removal in 2022.

Saeb Sivixay, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, with three prior convictions for selling amphetamines as well as convictions for assault and contributing to a minor’s delinquency. This criminal was issued a final order of removal in 2009.

Ignacio Gonzalez-De La Rosa, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, previously arrested for child cruelty and battery. This criminal was issued a final order of removal in 2009.

Ever Joel Lopez Del Cid, a criminal illegal alien previously arrested for carrying a weapon, aggravated assault, and obstructing justice.

Miguel Salvador-Reyes, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, previously arrested for cruelty toward a child.

Mario Yubany Fuentes-Sanchez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras previously arrested for terroristic threats and domestic violence.

Tong Sphabmisay, a criminal illegal alien from Thailand, with a conviction for possession of 200 tablets of Ecstasy. This criminal was issued a final order of removal in 2004.

Xay Xiong, a criminal illegal alien from Laos with a final order of removal from 2001 and a conviction for aggravated assault with a gun.

Danny Yasmani Suares Munoz, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, previously arrested for multiple counts of domestic violence and aggravated assault. This criminal illegally entered the U.S. in July 2023 and was released into the country under the Biden administration.

Ansar Abdullahi Samatar, a criminal illegal alien from Somalia previously arrested for dangerous drugs and possession of narcotics.

# # #