Allant Appoints Performance Marketing Veteran Ted West as Chairman to Boost Next-Phase Growth in Audience Intelligence

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allant Group, the audience intelligence and activation company which delivers Precision Audiences powered by its proprietary AMP+ platform, today announced that Board Member Edward F. (Ted) West has been appointed Chairman of the Board. West will guide Allant’s next phase of strategic growth, advancing product innovation, expanding partnerships, and scaling go-to-market reach, so brands can discover, understand, and activate high-performing audiences with greater precision, speed, and scale.“We are delighted to have Ted as chairman of the board for Allant Group,” said Michael D. Fisher, CEO at Allant Group. “His expertise, guidance, and leadership are welcomed and appreciated as we move into this exciting growth phase at Allant.”Drawing on decades of innovation and leadership across performance marketing and data-driven digital technology platforms, Mr. West will focus the Board on three priorities: (1) advancing Allant’s Precision Audience technology innovation for faster, more accessible impactful audience modeling and results; (2) broadening market access through direct, channel, and product-led growth motion; and (3) strengthening Allant’s data ecosystem and governance to maximize and sustain measurable outcomes for clients.“I’m excited about Ted moving into the role of Allant’s chairman,” said Elana Anderson, chair of Allant’s Product Technology Review Board. “His track record and command of market forces give Allant exactly what this moment calls for – credible leadership and smart direction for their next stage of growth.”A builder with a track record of value creationMr. West is a serial entrepreneur and pioneer in digital performance marketing with 30+ years of leadership across data, adtech, and martech. He has founded, led, and advised category-defining companies from the earliest days of banner and search advertising to modern SaaS and analytics platforms. His background spans founder/CEO roles, NASDAQ leadership, and successful outcomes through partnerships and acquisitions, experience he now brings to Allant’s next chapter.Highlights from Mr. West’s career include:• Company building & strategic exits: Founder roles at CATALYST (sold to AT&T), Network 1.0 (sold to SOFTBANK Capital), and RealNames (global search integration and marketing partnership with Microsoft); Chair & Interim CEO at LookSmart (search advertising, NASDAQ-listed).• Venture growth & operating scale: Advisor/investor to B2B SaaS and marketing data analytics companies via FounderPartners and Sage Partners; portfolio results include Universal Commerce (sold to CNET), Memetrics (sold to Accenture), GetMeIn (sold to Ticketmaster), Cleanshelf (sold to LeanIX), among others.• Go-to-market & model design: Proven experience defining subscription business models, building high-velocity revenue engines, and executing strategic partnerships and M&A.“I’m honored to serve as Chairman at this inflection point for Allant. Marketers are demanding performance alternatives that connect investment to outcomes through data, not vanity metrics,” said Mr. West, Chairman at Allant Group. “Allant’s multi-source data hub and audience management platform, AMP+, unifies more audience signals, improves targeting accuracy, and collapses campaign cycles from many weeks to a few hours. My focus in working with the Allant team is simple: scale what’s working, make our precision audience technology even more accessible for practitioners and partners, and grow responsibly with strong governance and measurable results for our clients.”What this means for the market and Allant clients• More precision, less waste: Continued investment in AMP+ decisioning so marketers can consistently build, test, and activate higher-performing audiences—faster.• Broader access to AMP+: Expansion across direct sales, strategic channel partners, and product-led experiences to put Allant capabilities in more hands, across more categories.• Ecosystem & trust: A larger, curated network of premium data sources with rigorous governance—raising the bar on responsible data use and transparent performance.About Allant GroupAllant sells performance outcomes to competitive marketers. Powered by AMP+, Allant’s Precision Audiences are engineered to perform better and faster. Built from composable multi-source data, behavioral attributes, real-time intent signals, and predictive analytics, they are activation ready across CTV, programmatic, social/search, email, SMS, and direct mail – in hours not weeks. Multi‑source enrichment eliminates blind spots, revealing net-new, high-propensity audiences ready for conversion. The result is better reach, faster iteration, and cheaper acquisition. With a usage‑based commercial model, Allant aligns cost to output and performance, lowering TCO and CAC. For more information: www. allantgroup .com

