The Latest Issue of MPU Magazine Sprouting Explores MPU’s Approach to Internationalisation

MACAU, January 13 - The latest issue of Sprouting, the official magazine of Macao Polytechnic University (MPU), is now released. The cover story focuses on MPU’s internationalisation efforts, outlining how the University leverages its geographical, cultural, and linguistic strengths to engage in collaborative research, and faculty and student mobility with leading universities worldwide. Through the establishment of joint laboratories and dual degree programmes, MPU continues to advance the development of a global campus. In parallel with the development of the Macao–Hengqin International Education (University) Town, MPU continues to serve as a precise connector in Sino-Lusophone higher education, further expanding its international collaboration networks and articulating a distinct Macao presence on the world stage.

This issue further highlights significant features across teaching and research. One feature delves into the transformation of language in the digital age, highlighting MPU’s research achievements in machine translation and large language models. It showcases the University’s cross-sector efforts to integrate language technology and innovation, advancing collaborative development in Chinese-Portuguese language technology. Another follows five doctoral students who completed a years-long academic journey spanning Asia and Europe. Through a dual PhD programme in Information Technology co-hosted by MPU and the University of Coimbra in Portugal, they became the first cohort to graduate with dual doctoral degrees—an achievement that exemplifies MPU’s model of cultivating globally minded talent.

Two in-depth interviews feature scholars with transformative impact in their fields. Professor Gao Lingling, a leading nursing scientist, exemplifies nursing as a science of safeguarding both body and mind with her WHO-endorsed design for perinatal mental health interventions. Tourism scholar Professor Ivan Ka-Wai Lai transforms everyday travel experiences into academic insights. By examining the cultural and behavioural dimensions of tourism, he has established a distinct research methodology that is recognised by the global academic community.

The campus section also commemorates the ranking of 12 MPU scholars among the "World's Top 2% Scientists". It revisits MPU’s vibrant participation in the 15th National Games of China, where student athletes achieved outstanding results, backed by a dedicated team of staff and volunteers. Additionally, with the newly unveiled Henry Fok Ying Tung Library, these developments mark a new chapter in enhancing the University’s teaching and research environment.

Sprouting is published biannually in both Chinese and English, inviting readers to explore the currents of knowledge from multiple perspectives. For more information or to obtain a digital version, please visit www.mpu.edu.mo/sprouting/ or pick up a printed copy at MPU’s main library. For enquiries, contact the editorial team at sprouting@mpu.edu.mo.