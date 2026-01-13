Zeekr Supported the Inaugural Hood to Coast UAE as Proud Automotive Sponsor

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zeekr, the global premium electric mobility brand, proudly supported Hood to Coast UAE as the Proud Automotive Sponsor, marking the iconic endurance relay race’s first-ever edition in the Middle East.Globally recognised as one of the world’s most challenging and celebrated long-distance relay races, Hood to Coast’s arrival in the UAE represented a landmark moment for the regional running and endurance community. Zeekr’s participation reflected the brand’s commitment to performance, innovation, and human progress, values that closely aligned with the spirit of the race.Throughout the event, Zeekr maintained a strong on-ground presence at the event village, where participants and spectators were able to experience a dedicated brand showcase featuring the Zeekr 001 and the Zeekr 7X. The space also hosted an engaging community activity, reinforcing ZEEKR’s connection with active lifestyles and community-driven experiences beyond the traditional automotive setting.Zeekr also powered Exchange Zone 7, creating a dedicated rest and refresh area for relay runners, supporting athlete recovery and wellbeing during one of the race’s most demanding segments. The activation demonstrated the brand’s commitment to enabling performance not only through vehicles, but through thoughtfully designed experiences.In addition, Zeekr directly supported race participation by powering five relay teams, providing a fleet of Zeekr 7X vehicles to enable their involvement across the course. The supported teams included:Team 1: Rox Queen Running ClubTeam 2: Wild Beats DXBTeam 3: Active Fitness Community (AFC)Team 4: UCRCTeam 5: Black Soil TentThe fleet ensured seamless mobility for athletes and teams throughout the race, showcasing the Zeekr 7X’s versatility, comfort, and performance in real-world endurance conditions.“Hood to Coast UAE was more than a race. It was a celebration of teamwork, resilience, and pushing beyond perceived limits,” said Mr. Tian Jinjun, General Manager Zeekr Middle East and Africa & VP of Zeekr Group International at Zeekr. “Supporting the event’s first edition in the region reflected Zeekr’s philosophy of empowering modern, active communities while redefining premium electric mobility.”The partnership reinforced Zeekr’s broader ambition to connect with sport, culture, and contemporary lifestyles, positioning the brand at the intersection of mobility, performance, and wellbeing. As endurance sports continue to gain momentum across the region, Zeekr’s involvement highlighted its role as a brand that supports progress both on the road and beyond.Through its sponsorship of Hood to Coast UAE, Zeekr further strengthened its presence in the UAE, aligning with initiatives that champion innovation, sustainability, and the pursuit of excellence.

