Convoso and Global Telecom Solutions Forge Partnership to Expand Outbound Contact Center Solutions for Revenue Teams

Convoso joins the GTS portfolio with a high-performing outbound dialing platform built for speed, scale, and compliance.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Convoso , a leading provider of AI-powered outbound contact center software, announces a new strategic partnership with Global Telecom Solutions (GTS), a leading technology solutions distributor. The new alliance offers GTS partners a high performing outbound dialing solution that delivers speed, scale, and compliance.The collaboration aligns with the GTS mission to expand its portfolio of high-impact solutions that drive measurable business outcomes, supporting its network of over 750 partners and their clients.“Convoso’s commitment to innovation and performance aligns perfectly with our values and our goal to empower our partners with best-in-class technologies,” said Mari Jackson, Chief Marketing Officer at GTS.Convoso’s platform is known for solving the primary challenge in outbound sales—reaching leads as contact rates decline. Key capabilities include:– Convoso IgniteTM – intelligent phone number management featuring automated DID procurement, dynamic health scoring, and real-time dialing optimization that leverages AI to actively select the highest-performing number for every call– Automated lead management and intelligent call routing– AI data analytics with real-time lead-level insights– Built-in compliance tools including TCPA, DNC + RND scrubbing, and STIR/SHAKEN authentication, plus StateTrackerTM– Open APIs and integrations with Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoho, and more– Rapid onboarding and Time to First Value + award-winning support“Joining forces with GTS, a respected leader in technology distribution, allows us to extend the reach of our AI-driven contact center solutions,” said Darrin Koehler, Sr. Director of Partnerships at Convoso. “This partnership aligns seamlessly with our mission to empower revenue teams with tools that accelerate connections, enhance conversions, and ensure compliance, ultimately driving greater success for GTS’s partners and their clients.”About Global Telecom SolutionsGTS is a leading technology services agency focused on emerging CX and cybersecurity technologies and solutions, while staying deeply committed to its existing connectivity, cloud, and UC offerings. GTS provides technology advisors with top solutions and support, helping them achieve excellent results for business clients of all sizes.About ConvosoConvoso is the leading AI-powered contact center platform purpose-built for revenue teams. Trusted by fast-scaling leaders in insurance, financial services, home services, legal, and outsourced contact centers, Convoso helps sales organizations connect faster, convert more, and navigate compliance with confidence.###For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:Mari Jackson, CMO, GTS – mari@gtsdirect.comDarrin Koehler, Sr. Director of Partnerships, Convoso – dkoehler@convoso.com

