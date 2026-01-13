BaRupOn LLC Launches 2026 with a Bold Push to Power America’s Next Generation of Domestic Manufacturing

BaRupOn LLC Progress Through the LAMP Lens

BaRupOn LLC begins 2026 with a strategic initiative to strengthen domestic manufacturing and support America’s industrial future.

LIBERTY, TX, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BaRupOn LLC enters 2026 following a landmark year of progress, carrying forward significant momentum in next-generation power infrastructure, strengthened U.S. domestic manufacturing capabilities, and the continued advancement of its flagship development, the Liberty American Multi-Sourced Power and Innovation Hub (LAMP).

Over the past year, BaRupOn focused on addressing one of the most critical challenges facing advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and data-driven industries: securing reliable, scalable, and resilient power while reducing dependence on fragile global supply chains. These efforts have positioned the company at the outset of 2026 with a comprehensive feasibility initiative evaluating up to 1 gigawatt (GW) of dedicated on-site power capacity to support the long-term growth, energy security, and operational independence of the LAMP campus.

As part of this initiative, BaRupOn entered into a Feasibility Study Agreement with NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. to evaluate the potential deployment of advanced KRONOS Micro Modular Reactor™ units at the LAMP site in Liberty, Texas. The study assesses site readiness, phased power deployment, regulatory considerations, and integration strategies capable of delivering up to 1 GW of reliable, emission-free baseload power to support U.S.-based manufacturing, technology production, and critical infrastructure operations.

This initiative reinforces BaRupOn’s long-term commitment to enhancing U.S. domestic manufacturing capacity, strengthening industrial self-reliance, and ensuring energy independence for power-intensive industries operating within the LAMP ecosystem. By evaluating advanced nuclear microreactor solutions alongside other energy sources, BaRupOn is executing a multi-sourced energy strategy designed to mitigate grid constraints, secure domestic production capabilities, and provide long-term operational certainty for American manufacturers.

“The future of American manufacturing depends on access to dependable, scalable power and the ability to operate independently of fragile global supply chains,” said Balaji Tammabattula, Chief Operating Officer of BaRupOn LLC. “As we enter 2026, LAMP is being advanced as a foundational platform for U.S. industrial resilience—where energy security, advanced manufacturing, and innovation converge to support the next generation of American industry.”

The Liberty American Multi-Sourced Power and Innovation Hub (LAMP) represents BaRupOn’s vision for a next-generation industrial and technology campus—purpose-built to co-locate resilient power infrastructure with advanced manufacturing, AI and data center operations, robotics, and applied research. LAMP is designed to enable companies to design, build, and scale critical technologies entirely within the United States.

The LAMP initiative is structured to establish a multi-sourced, resilient power backbone capable of supporting mission-critical U.S. manufacturing operations; enable high-density computing and advanced AI workloads essential to modern industrial production; strengthen domestic supply chains while reducing reliance on foreign manufacturing; advance U.S. industrial competitiveness, workforce development, and long-term economic security; and create a flexible, future-ready platform that can evolve alongside emerging technologies and changing energy demands.

As BaRupOn opens 2026, the company is positioned to transition from feasibility and planning into execution. With foundational studies underway and strategic partnerships advancing, BaRupOn remains focused on advancing LAMP toward implementation—delivering a nationally significant hub that reinforces American manufacturing strength, energy independence, and innovation leadership.

About BaRupOn LLC

BaRupOn LLC is a U.S.-based infrastructure and technology company dedicated to advancing domestic manufacturing and industrial independence through the development of integrated innovation campuses that combine resilient power systems, advanced production capabilities, and cutting-edge technologies to support the next era of American industry.

