Tinuiti Appoints Jen Senerius as SVP to Advance Commerce Leadership

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tinuiti , the largest independent full-funnel marketing agency in the U.S. across the media that matters most, today announced the appointment of Jen Senerius as Senior Vice President, Client Partner. In this role, Senerius will lead Tinuiti’s commerce team, reinforcing the agency’s ability to help brands turn commerce investment into sustained, measurable growth.Senerius will bring together media, creative, and operations to help clients reduce inefficiency, improve performance across retail environments, and make smarter decisions about where and how they invest. Her leadership supports Tinuiti’s “Love Growth. Hate Waste.” philosophy by ensuring commerce strategies are tightly aligned to business outcomes, not disconnected tactics. Senerius will report to Diana DiGuido, Tinuiti’s Chief Client Officer.With more than 15 years of experience across retail media, retail search, shopper marketing, and customer planning, Senerius brings a pragmatic, operator-led approach to commerce. She will help shape Tinuiti’s Commerce Media and Operations strategy, working closely with the agency’s Innovation & Growth (I&G) team to ensure new capabilities translate into real-world client impact.Diana DiGuido, Chief Client Officer at Tinuiti, said: “As commerce becomes more complex, our clients are asking for clarity, consistency, and accountability across their investments. Jen has built and led commerce programs for some of the world’s most demanding brands, and she understands how to turn fragmentation into focus. Her leadership strengthens how we help clients grow efficiently, eliminate waste, and connect strategy to execution.”Prior to joining Tinuiti, Senerius served as SVP of Client Leadership at Mars United Commerce for major CPG and technology brands, specializing in full-funnel commerce media, digital shelf performance, and creative development. She previously built the Retail Media Practice at Performics and led retail activation for Fortune 500 brands including P&G, GSK, and Mondelez. In 2021, she was recognized by the Path to Purchase Institute with the Women of Excellence Mentorship Award.Jen Senerius, SVP, Client Partner at Tinuiti, said: “What drew me to Tinuiti was the ability to bring commerce into full funnel activation. Commerce no longer needs to be a separate function within a client's media portfolio. At Tinuiti, we can do it all -- from TV to retail search, and connect the dots, driving efficiency and effectiveness for our clients across their entire digital investment. I am thrilled to join the Tinuiti team and help clients drive better business outcomes across their retail channels and turn performance insights into action.”Tinuiti’s leadership in commerce took the spotlight at Amazon unBoxed 2025, reinforcing the agency’s role as a trusted partner to Amazon and the world’s leading brands. Executives joined Amazon’s partner keynote alongside Flywheel and Liquid I.V., showcasing how collaboration drives full-funnel growth. The event deepened relationships with clients like illycaffè and kept Tinuiti at the center of conversations around AI innovation, live-sports opportunities , and first-party data strategy—proving that Greatness Attracts Greatness. A highlight of the conference was Tinuiti and illycaffè winning the 2025 Amazon Ads Partner Award for Seasonal Sales Strategy – Americas. By transforming loyalty-heavy, lower-funnel spend into intentional, data-driven investment, Tinuiti nearly doubled new-to-brand sales and captured meaningful market share.About TinuitiTinuiti is the largest independent full-funnel marketing agency in the U.S. across the media that matters most. Tinuiti has $4 billion in digital media under management and more than 1,000 employees. The agency’s patented tech, Bliss Point by Tinuiti, measures what marketers previously struggled to measure, delivering unprecedented clarity in today’s murky marketing world to get brands to their Marketing Bliss Point. Tinuiti’s product-led approach gives brands an edge in – and across – every channel. With industry-leading expertise in Commerce, Search, Social, TV, and more, Tinuiti drives meaningful, measurable business outcomes for brands. For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com

