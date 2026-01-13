Governor Newsom honors fallen Oxnard Police Department Commander

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the death of Oxnard Police Department Commander Scott Aaron:

“Commander Aaron served his community with a profound sense of duty, compassion and integrity. Jennifer and I offer his family, friends, loved ones and colleagues our sincerest condolences as they navigate his loss. May his memory and sacrifice never be forgotten.”

On January 9, Commander Aaron, 51, passed away while attending a training assignment in Orange County. He served in the Oxnard Police Department for 21 years, he was promoted to the rank of Commander in May 2025.

Before joining the Oxnard Police Department, Commander Aaron enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. His law enforcement career began in 1996 with the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office in Virginia, before returning to California in 2002.

He is survived by his wife, two children, his mother and his grandson.

In honor of Commander Aaron, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.