Apple’s Anti-Competitive Practices in the App Store Challenged before Canadian Competition Tribunal

OTTAWA | TORONTO , ON, CANADA, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Samuelson-Glushko Canadian Internet Policy and Public Interest Clinic (CIPPIC) at the University of Ottawa has applied to the Competition Tribunal to bring a case against Apple Canada Inc. and Apple Inc. CIPPIC alleges that Apple has abused its dominant position in the Canadian mobile app market, stifling innovation and inflating costs for both consumers and app developers.The Competition Tribunal determined on January 2, 2026 that it can decide whether CIPPIC should be given permission (or “leave”) to proceed with this application.The application for leave is brought pursuant to the “public interest” provision of Canada’s Competition Act. CIPPIC requests permission to bring a proceeding to allege that Apple’s “walled garden” ecosystem is contrary to the Competition Act. CIPPIC argues that Apple abuses its dominance over the app distribution market and the in-app payment services market on iOS devices through restrictive, non-negotiable contracts.The application alleges that Apple engages in several anti-competitive practices, which CIPPIC asks the Competition Tribunal to prohibit:• Exclusive Dealing: Forcing developers to distribute apps exclusively through the Apple App Store, foreclosing all competition for app distribution on iPhones and iPads.• Tied Selling: Mandating that developers use Apple’s own In-App Payment (IAP) system for all digital purchases, which allows Apple to collect a standard 30% commission.• Anti-Steering Rules: Preventing developers from informing Canadian users about alternative, cheaper payment options available outside of the App Store.• Excessive Pricing: Charging “supra-competitive” commissions that are not justified by the actual costs of operating the App Store or providing security.Under the Tribunal’s Rules, Apple has 15 days to respond.CIPPIC is represented by Sotos LLP in the proceeding.David Fewer, Director and General Counsel of CIPPIC, emphasized the importance of this intervention for the Canadian marketplace:“CIPPIC wants to change Apple’s App Store in Canada in the public interest and especially on behalf of consumers and app developers. Apple’s dominant control over the App Store reduces competition by limiting the payment options available to consumers and by charging exorbitant fees to developers, who have no option but to accept Apple’s onerous terms and conditions. The application for leave seeks justice under Canadian laws, following similar regulatory and judicial action on Apple’s App Store practices in some other countries. We want the issue also addressed in Canada.”About CIPPICFounded in 2003 at the University of Ottawa’s Faculty of Law, CIPPIC is Canada’s leading public interest technology law clinic. Its mandate is to advocate for the public interest at the intersection of law and technology, ensuring balance in policy-making and providing legal assistance to under-represented organizations and individuals.About Sotos LLPSotos LLP is the legal counsel representing CIPPIC in this application. Based in Toronto, the firm is recognized for its expertise in complex litigation, particularly in the areas of class actions and competition law. The legal team for this matter includes Louis Sokolov, Jean-Marc Leclerc, Mohsen Seddigh and Maria Arabella Robles.________________________________________Media Contact: Sotos LLPCounsel for the Applicant (CIPPIC)(416) 977-0007lsokolov@sotos.ca | jleclerc@sotos.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.