Hush Express Freely Launches Groundbreaking Followers and Profile Visibility Features, Redefining Anonymous Social Media

Hush Express Freely, World’s Largest Anonymous Social App (2.5M users), launches Followers feature to drive lasting engagement—without sacrificing anonymity.

Anonymous social platforms have been great for speaking freely, but terrible at creating lasting connections. With Followers and Profile Visibility, we’ve solved that without compromising anonymity.” — Amit Sikdar

LOS ANGELES, DE, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hush – Express Freely, the world’s largest anonymous social media platform, today announced the launch of two category-defining features — Followers and Profile Visibility — setting a new standard for how connection, continuity, and discovery work in anonymous communities.

With nearly 2.5 million users worldwide, Hush has already enabled the creation of 22 million posts and facilitated nearly 500 million chat messages, proving that people deeply value spaces where they can express themselves freely without identity-related pressure and perils. These new features build directly on that momentum, unlocking long-term engagement while preserving Hush’s privacy-first foundation.

Introducing Followers: A First-Ever Breakthrough in Anonymous Social Networking

Anonymous social media platforms of past have lacked one critical element: the ability to stay connected with users whose ideas, experiences, or perspectives resonate over time. Meaningful engagement was often lost simply because users were not online at the same moment.

Hush – Express Freely has solved this.

For the first time in anonymous social media, Hush enables users to follow one another without compromising anonymity. Already adopted by over 10,000 users, the feature has organically produced profiles with 100+ followers—demonstrating strong demand for persistent connection in an anonymous environment.

How the Followers Feature Works

- Users can send follow requests to other users on the platform via their posts.

- The recipient has complete control to **approve or decline** each request.

- Once approved:

* The follower gains access to all past and future posts from that user.

* Content appears in a personalized “For You” feed, ensuring nothing is missed.

* Following is fully optional and non-reciprocal:

- Users may choose to follow back — or not.

- No personal identity is ever revealed.

This ensures that users can engage meaningfully across time zones, schedules, and geographies — without losing the essence of anonymity that makes Hush unique.

Profile Visibility: Privacy by Default, Reach by Choice

In addition to Followers, Hush is introducing Profile Visibility controls, giving users more flexibility over how their content is discovered across the platform.

Profile Visibility Options

- Private (Default):

* Only approved followers can view a user’s complete post history.

- Public (Optional)

* Any Hush user can view all posts from that profile, even without following.

Users can switch between private and public profiles at any time from the Settings section, empowering them to decide when they want broader visibility and when they prefer a more private experience.

Built on Safety, Scale, and Authentic Expression

These new features expand on Hush’s core mission: enabling authentic expression at scale while prioritizing safety, consent, and user control. From AI-assisted moderation to community-driven engagement, Hush continues to lead innovation in anonymous social networking.

With millions of users, hundreds of millions of conversations, and a rapidly growing global community, Hush is proving that anonymity and meaningful connection are not mutually exclusive — they can coexist by design.

About Hush – Express Freely

Hush – Express Freely is the world’s largest anonymous social media platform, designed to help people share thoughts, emotions, and perspectives freely — without fear of judgment or identity exposure. The platform supports open discussion, real-time chats, and community-driven interaction across the globe.

Download [Hush – Express Freely]:

Available on [iOS] and [Android]

Hush Express Freely - World's Largest Anonymous Social Media Platform

