Star-studded Virginia Black Film Festival comes to Williamsburg This February

VBFF Poster

February 19-22nd at the Historic Kimball Theatre in Colonial Williamsburg

It’s an honor to give voice to the spirit of our ancestors through the artistry of the culture. As we celebrate 250 years, the work we do is more important than ever!” — Bryan G Thompson, VBFF Founder

WILLIAMSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Virginia Black Film Festival celebrates its third year showcasing the work of outstanding Black filmmakers, February 19-22nd at the Kimball Theatre in Williamsburg. The star-studded event includes theatre screenings of outstanding films along with multiple educational and networking opportunities for independent filmmakers, cinephiles, students, and industry professionals. Exceptional films will be awarded prizes in multiple categories, including special subcategories for international films, student films, and historically significant films! The theme of the event is “Black Excellence; Past, Present, & Future” part of the city’s celebration of Black History Month and VA250. Previous celebrity guests include Clifton Powell, Tim Reid, BK Fulton, Jesse Vaughan, and Kemba Smith. Panel discussions and masterclasses will cover distribution, filming in Virginia, entertainment law, and acting for film.VBFF was founded in 2024 by entrepreneur Bryan G Thompson. A graduate of William & Mary Law School and student at William & Mary Business School, Thompson has produced, directed, and secured distribution for over a dozen feature films, including the romantic comedy “Valentine’s Date” and 2025 action thriller “Blowback” starring Clifton Powell . Prior to VBFF, Thompson founded and ran the Miami Web Series Festival for a decade before returning to his filmmaking home. “It’s an honor to give voice to the spirit of our ancestors through the artistry of the culture. As we celebrate 250 years, the work we do is more important than ever!”The 2026 Virginia Black Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Awardee is Daphne Maxwell Reid! Known for her role at ”Aunt Viv” in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, she has appeared in major roles in 30 television shows and films, including Harriet (2018), Fresh Prince of BelAir (1993-96), The Business of Christmas (2020) Frank’s Place (1987-88), Linc’s (1998-99), Simon & Simon (1983-87), Let’s Stay Together (2011-14), Murder She Wrote (1988), The Cosby Show (1992), The A Team (1983-85), Snoops (1989), Hill Street Blues (1981-86), Jacqueline & Jilly (2018-2019). She was the first Black woman to be featured on the cover of Glamour magazine and the first Black beauty queen at Northwestern University. VBFF will also host a Q&A with Mrs Maxwell Reid, in which she will share her unique and valuable insights about the industry and what the next generation of creatives can learn from her spectacular journey.Tickets for the Virginia Black Film Festival are available at www.virginiablackfilmfestival.com

VBFF 2026 Commercial

