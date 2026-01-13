Security-Focused Truck Parking Facility, SafeStop, Opens Near I-20 and I-45 in Dallas

SafeStop is a semi-truck parking facility located in Hutchins, Texas that encompasses a gated and fenced parking area with 24/7 surveillance. SafeStop offers 140 truck parking spaces, clean restrooms, free showers, healthy vending options, and a lounge area with free Wi-Fi and laundry facilities. SafeStop is located at the intersection of I-20 and I-45, just south of Dallas.

The Brand’s First-Ever Location Offers a Driver-Friendly, Amenity-Rich Lot

HUTCHINS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Interstate 20 in Dallas recognized as one of the busiest stretches of highway in the country, it’s no surprise that it’s also one of the most traveled for freight. But for truck drivers themselves, finding a safe place nearby to stop, whether for an hours-of-service break, staging for a delivery or any other short-term reason, has long been a challenge. In fact, a recent “Do Not Stop” list even highlighted semi parking facilities across 20 states they should avoid due to their rising crime rate, five of which are near the intersection of I-20 and I-45. Now, a new kind of truck stop called SafeStop has just opened at the same spot just south of the city, reinventing the wheel with an around-the-clock monitored, amenity-focused center that is specifically focused on creating a best-in-class experience for drivers.The idea for SafeStop was born out of necessity, according to its founder and local resident Chris Storm. Understanding the nationwide critical need for secure parking, especially in crowded areas like Dallas, he consulted with drivers to understand more about the type of facility that would meet their needs and convinced city officials of the ongoing need for such a space.SafeStop is equipped with 24/7, alarm monitoring within its well-lit, gated and fenced parking area. It features a multitude of driver-friendly amenities including 140 truck parking spaces and clean restrooms with free showers along with healthy vending options. A lounge area offers free Wi-Fi and laundry facilities. There’s even an on-site dog park for when Fido joins on the road.“Truck drivers spend over 300 days on the road a year, often driving more than 500 grueling miles each day, so it’s crucial that they have a place where they feel comfortable doing the simplest of things without having to think twice about it,” said Storm. “SafeStop offers one central environment where they can meet their needs while feeling secure, and most importantly, treated with respect.”SafeStop is located at the intersection of I-45 and Wintergreen Road (Exit 273) in Hutchins, just south of Dallas. Truck parking is hourly and available by advanced, online reservation only. All reservations are short-term with a minimum of a three-hour stay. As an introductory special, free parking is now being offered through Jan. 15. For more information on SafeStop, visit www.thesafestop.com About SafeStopSafeStop is a semi-truck parking facility located in Hutchins, Texas that encompasses a gated and fenced parking area with 24/7 surveillance. The drive-friendly lot offers 140 truck parking spaces, clean restrooms, free showers, healthy vending options, and a lounge area with free Wi-Fi and laundry facilities. To learn more about SafeStop and to schedule a reservation, visit www.thesafestop.com

