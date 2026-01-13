St Albans Barracks / DUI, Possession of Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 26A2000280 TROOPER: Andrew Underwood STATION: St Albans Barracks CONTACT#: 802-524-5993 DATE/TIME: January 12, 2026 / 1239 hours LOCATION: 138 St Albans Road, Swanton VIOLATION: DUI, Possession of Stolen Property and Resisting Arrest ACCUSED: Timothy Cassidy AGE: 31 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 12, 2026, at 1239 hours the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was notified of a possible impaired driver on Woods Hill Road in Swanton. The vehicle was reported to have a stolen license plate on it. The vehicle was located at 136 St Albans Road in Swanton. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Timothy Cassidy, age 31 of Swanton. Cassidy resisted arrest while being taken into custody. He was later processed for DUI and released on a citation. COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE: March 31, 2026 COURT: Franklin Superior LODGED – LOCATION: BAIL:NA MUG SHOT: Y



Trooper Andrew Underwood (222) Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks (802)524-5993

