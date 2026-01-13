Submit Release
St Albans Barracks / DUI, Possession of Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 26A2000280

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood                             

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: January 12, 2026 / 1239 hours

LOCATION: 138 St Albans Road, Swanton

VIOLATION: DUI, Possession of Stolen Property and Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED: Timothy Cassidy                                     

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 12, 2026, at 1239 hours the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was notified of a possible impaired driver on Woods Hill Road in Swanton. The vehicle was reported to have a stolen license plate on it. The vehicle was located at 136 St Albans Road in Swanton. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Timothy Cassidy, age 31 of Swanton. Cassidy resisted arrest while being taken into custody. He was later processed for DUI and released on a citation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: March 31, 2026                  

COURT: Franklin Superior

LODGED – LOCATION:   

BAIL:NA

MUG SHOT: Y



Trooper Andrew Underwood (222)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

