Just Ask: beefed.ai Launches Free Access to 1,800 Industry AI Specialists

New platform connects professionals with specialized AI assistants across finance, legal, healthcare, construction and 50+ industries - early access now open.

We built this platform so professionals can just ask—like talking to a knowledgeable colleague who happens to be available 24/7. No prompt engineering. No starting over every conversation.” — Joachim Raber

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- beefed.ai today announced the launch of its AI expert platform, offering free early access to professionals who need expert-level answers without learning prompt engineering or sifting through generic AI responses.The platform connects users with 1,800 specialized AI experts spanning finance, legal, healthcare, construction, technology, marketing, HR, and more than 50 other industries. Each expert understands domain-specific terminology, regulations, and best practices—allowing professionals to simply ask their question and receive actionable guidance."Everyone's had that moment where they ask an AI a specific question about their work, and they get a Wikipedia-style answer that doesn't actually help," said Joachim Raber, founder of beefed.ai. "We built this platform so professionals can just ask—like talking to a knowledgeable colleague who happens to be available 24/7."Why Industry Expertise MattersGeneral-purpose AI assistants are trained on everything, which means they excel at nothing in particular. A construction manager asking about OSHA compliance requirements gets the same surface-level treatment as someone asking about cake recipes. beefed.ai solves this by routing each query to an AI expert with deep knowledge in that specific domain.The platform shows exactly which expert is answering, their specialization, and provides a confidence score so users know how reliable each response is before acting on it.Key Platform Featuresbeefed.ai includes capabilities that professionals need for real work:Document Analysis allows users to upload PDFs, spreadsheets, images, and contracts for AI-powered review. Voice Input supports 99 languages with automatic detection. Conversation Memory means users can pick up where they left off without re-explaining context. PDF Export generates polished reports from any conversation. The Knowledge Base provides access to expert-written articles and guides across every domain.The entire platform is available in 11 languages including English, Spanish, German, French, Italian, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Polish, Thai, and Arabic with full right-to-left support.Free Early Accessbeefed.ai is offering free early access with generous credits, allowing professionals to explore all platform features at no cost during the launch period. No credit card is required."We want people to experience what AI should feel like when it actually understands your work," added Raber. "Once you've had a conversation with an AI that truly gets your industry, going back to generic chatbots feels like a step backward."Coming SoonThe company is actively developing Automations for scheduled AI queries, Workflows for complex multi-step processes, a Knowledge Vault for organizing saved insights, and Creative Studios for AI-generated images and video.Availabilitybeefed.ai is available now at https://beefed.ai . Registration is open to all users worldwide.

