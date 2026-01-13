Gourmet All-Day Café Toastique Opening Newest Location in Great Falls on Jan. 24

Toastique, the gourmet toast, juice, and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., is expanding to Uptown Dallas, slated to open in the West Village later this winter.

GREAT FALLS, VA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toastique , the vibrant gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., is continuing its expansion through the DMV region with the opening of its newest location in Great Falls, Virginia this month. Located at 9891 Georgetown Pike near the city’s center, the fast-casual restaurant will make its debut on Saturday, Jan. 24. Beginning at 8am that morning, the first 100 guests in line will be treated to $50 in Toastique Reward Dollars with a $10+ purchase.With a robust menu, Toastique Great Falls will offer an expansive selection of nutrition-forward items, all made to order in-house. This includes the brand’s line of signature toasts in creative flavors and piled high with fresh, premium ingredients. Also available are handcrafted smoothies and smoothie bowls, blended with superfoods for a refreshing pick-me-up, morning or afternoon. And rounding out the menu are cold-pressed juices and wellness shots along with coffee and espresso selections. Those on the go can also take advantage of pre-made options to nibble on now or save for later.“The community of Great Falls is such an active one, consistently focused on living a healthy lifestyle through wellness and exercise, that it only made sense to bring Toastique here,” said Sagar Khurmi, who will oversee the location along with his wife, Sonia. “Whether you’re coming in after a workout, meeting friends for brunch or grabbing lunch in the middle of a busy workday, we want to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere that welcomes all.”In addition to the grand opening day festivities, customers of Toastique Great Falls can continue the celebration with special offers throughout the week including:Sunday, Jan. 25 - Free Drip Coffee with any purchase $10+Monday, Jan. 26 - $5 Juice on Tap with any purchase all-day (12oz)Tuesday, Jan. 27 - Free Coffee or Espresso Drink with any purchaseWednesday, Jan. 28 - $6 Smoothies all-day (16oz)Toastique Great Falls will be open daily from 7am-5pm and feature an all-day menu. For more information, visit https://toastique.com/pages/great-falls . Follow along for store updates on social media at @toastique on Instagram and Facebook at www.facebook.com/toastique About ToastiqueToastique, a health-focused restaurant franchise founded in 2018 by former D1 collegiate cheerleader Brianna Keefe, believes healthy food should be approachable, accessible, and enjoyable for all. With a unique menu that includes toast-focused creations, all-natural smoothies, cold-pressed juices and açaí bowls, Toastique is truly unlike any other health-focused franchise on earth. After the flagship Toastique location in Washington, D.C., the brand generated over $1 million in sales during its first year of operation. Keefe franchised the concept and has expanded with locations in D.C., California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Nevada, New York, and Virginia, with more franchise units signed and in development across the country. Keefe was recently featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink (2022) and Franchise Dictionary Magazine’s 50 Women of Wonder (2024). Toastique was also selected as Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2024 Hot Concepts Award winner. More information on Toastique can be found at www.toastique.com and Instagram @toastique.

