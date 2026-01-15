Elevate Fence Partners to Share Growth and Innovation Strategies at FENCETECH® Conference

Session to Equip Fence Companies with the Systems, Structure, and Financial Insight Needed to Build Stronger and More Valuable Businesses

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elevate Fence Partners , a leading provider of strategic growth solutions for commercial and residential fence contractors, will present at FENCETECH , hosted by the American Fence Association (AFA), at the Indiana Convention Center in early 2026. FENCETECH is recognized as the fencing industry’s premier annual event, attracting thousands of contractors, manufacturers, distributors, and security professionals who attend advanced education, emerging technology showcases, and extensive networking opportunities.Rob DiPietro, Chief Executive Officer of Elevate Fence Partners and Matt Blum, Director of M&A for Elevate Fence Partners will co-present a breakout session at the conference entitled, Growing and Preparing Your Fence Business for Future Partners on Tuesday, February 3, from 1:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. in Room 126.The presentation will guide owners of fence companies through the essential steps required to professionalize operations, strengthen financial practices, and build lasting enterprise value. Whether an owner is several years away from considering a sale or only beginning to evaluate partnership options, this session will outline the foundational elements that make a fence company attractive to future buyers.Attendees will learn the fundamentals of valuation, including a straightforward explanation of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA), along with the cultural, financial, and organizational practices that should be established well before engaging in a transaction. Participants will leave with a structured roadmap, defined next steps, and practical insight into how to enhance strategic opportunities for their businesses both now and in the future.Throughout the conference, Elevate Fence Partners will also be available for individual discussions with contractors seeking customized guidance related to standard operating procedure development, strategic planning, workforce management, pricing strategy, and broader operational improvement initiatives. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with the Elevate team to discuss tailored solutions for the challenges and growth goals within their own organizations.“FENCETECH brings together the most dedicated and forward-thinking professionals in our industry,” said Rob DiPietro, Chief Executive Officer of Elevate Fence Partners. “We look forward to sharing applicable systems that help owners build companies that run efficiently, profitably, and with sustained stability.”Matt Blum, Director of M &A for Elevate Fence Partners added, “Too many companies limit their own growth by devoting most of their energy to daily workload demands rather than investing in the systems and structure necessary to scale. Our goal at FENCETECH is to provide leaders with a clear path to take control of their time, their teams, and their financial performance.” FENCETECH 2026 will take place February 2 through February 6, 2026, at the Indiana Convention Center, located at 100 South Capitol Avenue in Indianapolis. Exhibit hall hours are as follows: Wednesday, February 4 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Thursday, February 5 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; and Friday, February 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.About Elevate Fence Partners:Elevate Fence Partners specializes in supporting the growth of commercial and residential fence companies through the implementation of proven business systems and leadership development practices. The firm collaborates closely with owners and leadership teams to improve profitability, streamline operations, strengthen organizational culture, as well as build companies equipped for long term success. Elevate provides advisory services, leadership development, and direct implementation support customized to the unique operational needs of the fence industry.

