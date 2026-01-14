New Jersey and New York Counties Among Those With The Highest Rideshare and Taxi-Related Fatalities In The U.S.

Map showing the U.S. locations with the highest rideshare and taxi-related fatality rates, based on a nationwide study by Blume Forte.

Blume Forte study finds Atlantic County, NJ leads the nation in rideshare and taxi-related fatality rates

This study helps show where these tragedies are happening most often and why awareness, accountability, and prevention are so important for protecting riders and communities.” — Jeffrey J. Zenna, partner at Blume Forte

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new nationwide study from Blume Forte reveals that Atlantic County in New Jersey has the highest rideshare and taxi-related fatality rate, which is 21.67 per 1,000,000 people. The study also finds that Kings County (Brooklyn) and New York County (Manhattan) are the two counties with the highest total fatalities in the U.S.Other New Jersey and New York counties found in the study include Bronx and Queens Counties in New York, and Essex County in New Jersey. All three of these counties rank among the top 10 U.S. counties with the highest total rideshare and taxi-related fatalities.According to the study, several factors contribute to the high rankings in New Jersey and New York. New York City has the most licensed yellow cabs in the country, in addition to rideshare vehicles such as Lyft and Uber. In New Jersey, Atlantic City’s tourism industry and the presence of Atlantic City International Airport attract high volumes of rideshare and taxi traffic. Increased congestion during peak travel and tourism periods further elevates the risk of serious and fatal crashes.“Rideshare and taxi crashes are often more complex than typical car accidents because multiple parties can be involved," said Jeffrey J. Zenna, partner at Blume Forte. “This study helps show where these tragedies are happening most often and why awareness, accountability, and prevention are so important for protecting riders and communities.”You can view the full study on Blume Forte’s website here:About Blume Forte Attorneys at Law Blume Forte Attorneys at Law is a New Jersey-based firm representing plaintiffs in personal injury, medical malpractice, and product liability cases. With a long history of landmark verdicts and a team of highly skilled trial attorneys, Blume Forte continues to uphold its reputation as one of the state’s premier law firms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.