Ukrainian journalists launch independent news portal NovusNews.fr in France

NovusNews

We want French readers to discover Ukraine through live news, sports, travel, and real human stories, and not only through the lens of global crises” — Petro Deruha

FRANCE, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A team of Ukrainian journalists has announced the launch of NovusNews.fr , a new multimedia news website targeting an international audience interested in current affairs, sports stories, and inspiring travel content. The project aims to combine the dynamism of modern journalism with European standards of reporting, offering French readers a fresh perspective on world events.The founders of NovusNews.fr explain that the idea for the project emerged while working within a European network of independent media outlets based in different EU countries. The editorial team seeks to create a space where news is delivered not only quickly, but also honestly — free from political bias and information noise. The platform’s key priorities are accuracy, international cooperation, and respect for the reader.NovusNews.fr publishes daily articles on sports, travel, technology, society, and major developments around the globe. Special attention is given to reports on life in Europe, cultural exchange, and the achievements of Ukrainians abroad. The project represents a constructive approach to journalism, with a strong focus on facts, context, and human stories.The portal’s newsroom brings together journalists, photographers, and analysts from Ukraine, France, and other European countries, turning NovusNews.fr into a platform for professional dialogue and collaboration.“We want French readers to discover Ukraine through live news, sports, travel, and real human stories, and not only through the lens of global crises,” says the editor-in-chief of the project. “NovusNews.fr is not just another website, but a space for modern European journalism, where facts, analysis, and respect for the audience truly matter.”The launch of the website is accompanied by an active campaign on social media and partnership initiatives with European media outlets and travel bloggers. In the coming months, the team plans to expand its network of correspondents and introduce new sections dedicated to long-form documentary reporting and multimedia projects.The news portal NovusNews.fr is part of the Novus News brand, recognized in Europe as an independent media initiative built on the principles of open journalism and technological transparency. The project is open to cooperation with European publishers, press offices, and journalists’ associations committed to building trust and strengthening the exchange of information between countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.