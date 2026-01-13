When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: January 12, 2026 FDA Publish Date: January 12, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential or Undeclared Allergen – Egg and Milk Company Name: VH Foods Inc. DBA Outside The Breadbox Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

January 12, 2026, VH Foods Inc. DBA Outside The Breadbox of Colorado Springs, CO is recalling its 8 ounce packages of "Bread Crumbs" because they may contain undeclared egg and milk.

The recalled "Bread Crumbs" were distributed in Colorado retail stores and through mail orders (store.outsidethebreadbox.com) between 11/24/2025 and 12/01/2025.

The Bread Crumbs product is packaged in a clear stand up pouch, net wt. 8oz, has the UPC 873899001554, and stamped with an expiration date of 05/20/2026 on the bottom.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the egg and milk product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of eggs or milk. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes.

This was an isolated incident occurring on one production date.

Consumers who have purchased 8 ounce packages of "Bread Crumbs" are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-719-633-3434.