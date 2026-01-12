Land Use Planning Commission Implements Notice Requirement for Short-Term Rentals

MAINE, January 12 - Back to current news.

January 12, 2026

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

AUGUSTA - In 2025, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Land Use Planning Commission (LUPC or Commission) updated its rules to better understand short-term rentals in the areas it serves. The changes clarify what constitutes a short-term rental, establish where short-term rentals are allowed, and require short-term rental owners to notify the Commission. The Commission shared the proposed changes publicly, invited comments, and reviewed feedback before finalizing the rules.

AUGUSTA - In 2025, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Land Use Planning Commission (LUPC or Commission) updated its rules to better understand short-term rentals in the areas it serves. The changes clarify what constitutes a short-term rental, establish where short-term rentals are allowed, and require short-term rental owners to notify the Commission. The Commission shared the proposed changes publicly, invited comments, and reviewed feedback before finalizing the rules.

As part of those updates, the Commission is implementing a notice requirement for short-term rentals operating in Maine's unorganized territories and the towns and plantations within the LUPCs service area. Effective January 12, 2026, owners of a short-term rental-such as a single-family home or residential campsite must notify the LUPC of the rental. The notice requirement is intended to communicate best practices, better understand short-term rental activity, and help address complaints.

"Many towns in Maine are enacting regulations for short-term rentals, and the Commission believes it is appropriate to adopt a notice requirement to gather additional information on rental activity before considering further regulation," said LUPC Chairman Millard Billings. The Commission is cognizant of the need to balance the unique character and economy of the Unorganized Territories.

No LUPC permit is required to operate a short-term rental in the LUPC's service area, but the notification is mandatory. Owners of short-term rentals that were operating prior to January 12, 2026, must provide notice by July 11, 2026. There is no cost for filing the notice, and an online submission system has been developed for your convenience.

The rule changes may be found on the LUPC's rulemaking webpage. Background information on short-term rentals in the Commission's service area and on this rulemaking process may be found on the project webpage. For more information about these rule changes, contact the LUPC at lupc@maine.gov and visit https://www.maine.gov/dacf/lupc/.