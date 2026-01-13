Allocore Announces Advisory Board to Accelerate Modernization of Federal Lending Systems

Former Congressional and Treasury leaders bring deep federal credit, policy, & oversight expertise to support secure, efficient delivery of gov't loan programs

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allocore today announced the formation of a new Advisory Board consisting of Kevin McCarthy, former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives; Patrick McHenry, former Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee; Matt Lira, a senior public policy and executive branch advisor, and Dave Lebryk, former U.S. Treasury Fiscal Assistant Secretary and Allocore Advisory Board Chair. The Advisory Board will support Allocore’s mission to modernize the systems that power the federal government’s largest and most critical lending programs.The federal government manages the largest lending portfolios in the world, delivering trillions of dollars in credit through congressionally authorized programs that help students afford college, small businesses access capital, communities rebuild after disasters, and families purchase homes. Yet many of these programs continue to rely on aging, fragmented systems that slow delivery of funds, limit visibility into portfolio performance, and expose programs to growing fraud risk.As federal credit programs expand and face increasing scrutiny around transparency, integrity, and efficiency, Allocore’s Advisory Board will provide strategic guidance on modernizing the infrastructure behind these programs. The Board will advise Allocore as it scales technology designed to help agencies deliver capital faster, reduce administrative burden, improve oversight of loan portfolios, and prevent fraud before funds are disbursed.“Federal lending programs exist to create opportunity and deliver relief at moments that matter,” said Bill Webner, CEO of Allocore. “Our Advisory Board brings leaders who have overseen federal credit, payments, budgeting, and fraud prevention at national scale. Their experience will help ensure Allocore continues to deliver technology that improves service to borrowers, strengthens program integrity, and protects taxpayer dollars.”“I have seen firsthand the benefit and power of reliable, secure core financial systems delivered at scale,” said Dave Lebryk, Advisory Board Chair. “Allocore's platforms are purpose built for complexity and accountability and have a proven track record of providing value to borrowers, federal agencies, and ultimately the taxpayer. I am pleased to support Allocore's efforts to modernize the infrastructure that provides important services to millions.”Advisory Board MembersKevin McCarthyKevin McCarthy served as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and previously as House Majority Leader. Over his congressional career, he played a central role in federal budgeting, appropriations, and legislative strategy, shaping policy decisions that impact major federal lending and credit initiatives.Patrick McHenryPatrick McHenry served in Congress for nearly two decades and was Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee. He led oversight of U.S. financial services policy, including federal loans, grants, and fraud prevention efforts, and brings deep experience in program integrity and regulatory accountability.Matt LiraMatt Lira is a seasoned public policy and government affairs executive with experience in both Congress and the Executive Branch. He served as a senior advisor in the White House and brings expertise in legislative strategy, regulatory policy, and the implementation of technology-driven reforms affecting federal financial and credit programs.Dave Lebryk (Chair)Dave Lebryk served for more than 30 years at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, including as Fiscal Assistant Secretary. He oversaw federal payments, collections, debt management, and financial system modernization, managing some of the largest and most complex financial operations in government.The Advisory Board will work closely with Allocore leadership to inform product strategy, policy alignment, and long-term growth as the company expands its support for federal lending initiatives and agencies seeking to modernize how government credit is delivered.Allocore powers leading government loans, grants, and fraud prevention programs with a unified platform built for efficiency and security. With trillions in loans and grants processed and billions in fraud prevented, Allocore brings the precision of commercial banking technology to the public sector.

