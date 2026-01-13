HumanTouch LLC Names Joe Castle Vice President of Technology Solutions

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HumanTouch today announced the hiring of Joe Castle as Vice President of Technology Solutions. In this role, Castle will lead HumanTouch’s technology strategy and solution development, including cloud computing, AI, digital services, and advanced technology for federal customers.“Joe’s unique experience at the intersection of technology, policy, and federal operations makes him an exceptional addition to our leadership team,” according to Kelly Bent Morrison , SVP of HumanTouch. “As agencies continue modernizing their IT environments and embrace AI, Joe’s leadership will enhance our capacity to deliver innovative, secure, and practical solutions to meet real mission needs.”Castle brings over two decades of experience in public and private sectors, designing and delivering large-scale, secure, and mission-critical technology solutions. His unique background combines technical expertise, executive leadership, and a deep understanding of federal regulations, acquisition, and digital transformation.Most recently, Castle served as Executive Advisor for Public Sector Technology at SAS Institute, supporting federal, state, and international government leaders in enterprise analytics, open-source software, and artificial intelligence initiatives. Prior to this, he held senior leadership positions at GSA, including Director of GSA Digital Service, Director of Code.gov, and Director of the Max.gov Transition Program. He also served at The White House in the Office of the Chief Information Officer, implementing open government, data, and open-source software policies.“I’m excited to join HumanTouch at a time when agencies are balancing rapid innovation with increasing mission complexity,” said Castle. “HumanTouch has built a strong reputation for trust, delivery, and public-sector impact, and I look forward to helping clients modernize their technology ecosystems in ways that are secure, scalable, and mission driven.”Castle holds advanced degrees including a PhD, MBA, and MSIS. He’s an Army 10th Mountain Division veteran and a Fed100 recipient.About HumanTouch LLCHumanTouch LLC is a technology and services company focused on helping organizations modernize operations through human-centered design, data-driven decision-making, and scalable digital solutions. The company partners with clients across the public and private sectors to improve performance, strengthen service delivery, and drive sustainable transformation by aligning people, process, and technology.

