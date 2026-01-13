DeepMarkit Nominates HIVE Digital CEO Aydin Kilic for Election to Board of Directors

DeepMarkit Corp. (TSXV:MKT)

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeepMarkit Corp. (TSXV: MKT | OTCID: MKTSF | FSE: DEP0) (“DeepMarkit” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Aydin Kilic has been nominated for election to the Company’s board of directors at its upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “AGSM”), scheduled to be held on February 10, 2026.

If the nomination is approved by shareholders at the AGSM, Mr. Kilic will bring extensive experience in digital asset infrastructure, public company leadership, and capital markets—expertise directly relevant to DeepMarkit’s growth strategy and the continued development of Prospect Prediction Markets Inc. (“Prospect” or “Prospect Markets”).

“Aydin has built and scaled digital asset businesses from the ground up, and he understands what it takes to execute in public markets,” said Steve Vanry, CEO of DeepMarkit. “Since 2017, Mr. Kilic has continuously served in President and CEO roles for TSX-V listed companies, and notably since 2021 his leadership roles with HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE, TSXV: HIVE), combined with his capital deployment and revenue growth track record, positions him well to contribute as we advance Prospect Markets and pursue our broader platform strategy.”

“I’m honored to be nominated for election to the board of DeepMarkit,” said Aydin Kilic. “Prediction markets are an emerging area where technology and market infrastructure are evolving rapidly, and I would welcome the opportunity to contribute my experience in digital infrastructure, capital allocation, and public company leadership to support the Company’s long-term direction.”

About Mr. Kilic

Mr. Kilic has over twenty years of experience as an entrepreneur and electrical engineer, with expertise spanning digital asset infrastructure, capital markets, and large-scale technology operations. He is the President and Chief Executive Officer of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE, TSXV: HIVE), having previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer from August 2021 to January 2023.

Under Mr. Kilic’s leadership, HIVE has scaled its Bitcoin mining operations to a global portfolio of 440 MW of data centers powered by hydroelectric energy, currently over 2% of the global Bitcoin network hash rate. More recently, HIVE has expanded its infrastructure strategy into high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) data center operations, leveraging its existing energy and data center footprint, with 5,000 high performance AI enabled GPUs operating globally.

Previously, Mr. Kilic founded and served as Chief Executive Officer and board member of Fortress Technologies Inc. (formerly Fortress Blockchain Corp.) raising $30 million CAD from November 2017 to September 2021, where he built and scaled the company’s sustainable energy Bitcoin mining operations as a Canadian public company. In both capacities as an officer of publicly traded companies listed in the U.S. and Canada, Mr. Kilic has extensive experience raising capital with institutional investors.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Kilic worked as a radio frequency (RF) engineer at Sierra Wireless and holds a degree in Engineering Sciences (Honours) from Simon Fraser University.

Mr. Kilic’s appointment as a director is subject to shareholder approval at the AGSM and applicable regulatory requirements.

About DeepMarkit Corp.

DeepMarkit Corp. is a technology company building and acquiring platforms that enable next-generation digital experiences across prediction markets, blockchain infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and tokenization. DeepMarkit targets emerging ecosystems where innovative technologies drive user engagement and long-term value. Its portfolio includes Prospect Prediction Markets Inc., an on-chain sports prediction platform that uses a ranking algorithm and real-time trading to deliver competitive, engaging fan experiences.

About Prospect Prediction Markets Inc.

Prospect is a sports prediction market platform built on the Avalanche blockchain. Prospect’s proprietary ranking algorithm aims to turn real-world sports events into dynamic prediction markets that reward insight, strategy, and community competition. Prospect’s mission is to transform passive sports viewership into active participation.

On behalf of:

DEEPMARKIT CORP.

Steve Vanry

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding: the nomination of Mr. Kilic for election to the Company’s board of directors; the anticipated date of the AGSM; the expected benefits of Mr. Kilic’s appointment to the board, including his expected contributions to the Company’s strategic priorities; and the Company’s long-term growth objectives.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to: Mr. Kilic may not be elected by shareholders at the AGSM; the AGSM may be delayed or rescheduled; the anticipated benefits of Mr. Kilic’s appointment may not be realized; regulatory, legal, and policy developments relating to prediction markets, gaming, and digital assets; competition from established and emerging platforms; market acceptance and user adoption; the availability of financing; technological risks including cybersecurity; and other risk factors described in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.