Gov. Little rolls out ENDURING IDAHO plan focused on fiscal responsibility, strong schools, long-term prosperity

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little unveiled his ENDURING IDAHO plan today – a balanced budget and forward-looking blueprint that protects public schools, strengthens Idaho’s financial position, and preserves the priorities most critical to the state’s long-term wellbeing.

“Our ENDURING IDAHO plan reflects what responsible government looks like. We are planning ahead, living within our means, and protecting what matters most — especially our public schools, workforce, rural Idaho, and our financial future,” Governor Little said.

During his annual State of the State and Budget Address which kicks off the 2026 legislative session, Governor Little also recognized Idaho’s three former Governors – Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter, U.S. Senator Jim Risch, and Governor Dirk Kempthorne – for their contributions to establishing a strong foundation of success for the state. He celebrated the 250th birthday of our country and noted all the ways the state is working closely with the Trump administration. He delivered his Red Tape Rollback plan to the Legislature, continuing our strong track record of cutting regulations, and he detailed his plan to balance the budget while preserving what matters most to the state’s long-term prosperity.

The Governor’s budget recommendation for Fiscal Years 2026 and 2027 maintains disciplined fiscal management and safeguards Idaho’s AAA credit rating. The plan includes a responsible mix of one-time and ongoing spending reductions to ensure long-term structural balance. Executive agencies will implement spending restraint through contract renegotiations, initiative reprioritization, and operational efficiencies. The plan also makes prudent use of cash balances and interest earnings to limit impacts on Idahoans while right-sizing government.

Importantly, the plan avoids deficit spending and new debt, reinforcing Idaho’s strong financial position and commitment to sound budgeting.

The ENDURING IDAHO plan also right-sizes funding for online schools, improving accountability while ensuring the long-term sustainability of this important school choice option for thousands of Idaho families.

Protecting and prioritizing public education

Public education remains the Governor’s top priority. Since taking office, state support for public schools has increased by 70 percent. The state has significantly raised teacher pay, invested seven times more in literacy programs leading to improved reading outcomes, and made historic investments in school facilities that also provided meaningful property tax relief. Schools have also received increased discretionary funding to remain flexible and responsive to local needs.

“Even in a challenging budget year, Idaho’s classrooms come first. Our ENDURING IDAHO plan keeps schools whole and ensures classroom funding is protected,” Governor Little said.

The Governor also thanked Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield for her strong partnership and leadership, particularly in advancing new solutions for special education students.

Supporting workforce, agriculture, rural communities

Recognizing the importance of an adaptable workforce in a rapidly changing economy, the budget preserves Idaho LAUNCH, supporting President Trump’s Talent Strategy for America and efforts to expand opportunities for working Idahoans.

“Idaho LAUNCH is all about supporting the Idaho worker. We want to expand opportunities for working Idahoans and prepare our workforce for the jobs of today and tomorrow. This program aligns with President Trump’s focus on growing the working class and strengthening American workers. By keeping LAUNCH strong, we are making sure Idahoans have the skills they need to succeed, earn higher wages, and keep our economy competitive,” Governor Little said.

The plan also maintains critical water infrastructure investments, delivering continued support for Idaho’s farmers and ranchers and reinforcing the vitality of rural communities and the agricultural sector.

“Water is the lifeblood of Idaho’s economy and our way of life. By continuing our water infrastructure investments, we are standing with Idaho’s farmers and ranchers — the people who feed and fuel our state. This funding reflects a long-term commitment to rural Idaho, ensuring we protect our water resources, strengthen our agricultural economy, and keep our communities resilient for generations to come,” Governor Little said.

Strengthening rural healthcare

The ENDURING IDAHO plan safeguards access to health care, particularly in rural areas, where affordability and accessibility remain top concerns for Idahoans. Over the next five years, Idaho is positioned to invest nearly $1 billion in federal funding to improve rural health care access and affordability.

This includes more than $150 million to strengthen the rural health care workforce pipeline and an additional $1 million in state funding to support graduate medical education, building on progress already made to address Idaho’s physician shortage.

“These investments ensure Idaho families can access quality health care close to home. Healthy communities are fundamental to a strong and enduring Idaho,” Governor Little said.

The Governor concluded by emphasizing that while some budget decisions are difficult, the ENDURING IDAHO plan positions the state for lasting strength and success.

“This budget is about protecting today while planning for tomorrow. It is a commitment to Idaho’s enduring values, its people, and its future — now and for decades to come,” Governor Little said.

The Governor’s full State of the State and Budget Address can be found here: https://gov.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/2026-sots.pdf

Highlights of the ENDURING IDAHO plan can be found here: https://gov.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/fy27-budget-highlights.pdf