Edquisitive Montessori Shares What Years of Experience Have Taught About Kindergarten Readiness

Montessori Muscle Memory

As registration season approaches, San Antonio early childhood provider says true readiness goes beyond ABCs—and research backs them up

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With kindergarten registration opening across San Antonio area school districts this spring, parents of preschoolers are asking a familiar question: Is my child ready?After seven years of preparing children for this transition, Edquisitive Montessori says the answer is more nuanced than most parents expect—and that research increasingly supports a broader definition of readiness than letters and numbers alone."Parents often come to us focused on whether their child can count to 20 or write their name," said Melissa Zamora, Head of Schools at Edquisitive Montessori. "Those skills matter. But kindergarten teachers will tell you that children who struggle academically are far easier to teach than children who can't regulate their emotions, follow directions, or work with peers."Research supports this perspective. Studies show that when kindergarten teachers rank the skills most important for school readiness, they consistently prioritize social-emotional competencies—the ability to communicate needs, follow routines, manage frustration, and interact positively with others—alongside foundational academics.A 2023 study published in Early Childhood Research Quarterly found that children's patterns of skills across developmental domains predicted academic and social-emotional gains in kindergarten, suggesting that the whole constellation of readiness skills matters more than any single measure.Edquisitive Montessori, which serves children from 10 weeks through age five at multiple San Antonio and Boerne locations, takes what they describe as a balanced approach to readiness. Their Montessori-inspired, inquiry-based curriculum addresses six developmental domains: language and literacy, cognitive and math skills, physical health and motor skills, social-emotional development, science and creative arts, and approaches to learning."Some people argue it's too early to focus on academics with young children," Melissa Zamora said. "We see it differently. The research is clear that the brain forms more than one million neural connections per second during the first few years of life. Children's brains are built to learn during this window. The question isn't whether to engage them intellectually—it's how to do it in developmentally appropriate ways."The organization points to research showing that preschool gains in social-emotional skills contribute uniquely to kindergarten reading achievement and learning engagement, even after accounting for gains in vocabulary and early literacy. This finding reinforces their philosophy that academic and social-emotional development work together, not in opposition.After seven years, Edquisitive has observed consistent patterns among children who transition successfully to kindergarten. Beyond recognizing letters and counting, these children demonstrate curiosity, persistence, the ability to concentrate, and confidence in their own abilities."Kindergarten today looks different than it did a generation ago," Melissa noted. "There's more academic rigor earlier. Children benefit from a head start—but that head start needs to include executive function, self-regulation, and social skills alongside academics. You can't separate them."Edquisitive Montessori encourages parents evaluating kindergarten readiness to consider the whole child: Can they express their needs with words? Do they show enthusiasm for learning new things? Can they manage disappointment and keep trying when something is difficult? These questions, alongside academic benchmarks, paint a fuller picture of readiness.The organization holds Texas Rising Star 4-Star ratings and Cognia accreditation across its campuses and accepts Child Care Services (CCS) and Child Care Aware (CCA) subsidies. Families interested in learning more about kindergarten preparation can schedule a campus tour or access Edquisitive's free School Choice Guide for Boerne and San Antonio families at www.edquisitivemontessori.com/school-choice

