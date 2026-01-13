B2i Digital Joins 38th Annual ROTH Conference as Marketing Partner

Supporting presenting companies before, during, and after the conference through B2i’s Marketing to Meetings™ platform The 38th Annual ROTH Conference combines one-on-one and small-group meetings with company presentations, analyst-selected fireside chats, industry keynotes and panels.

B2i Digital to expand issuer visibility and investor engagement around ROTH Capital Partners’ flagship growth conference in Dana Point, California

B2i Digital is the Capital Markets Matchmaker, connecting companies with investors through digital marketing, investor conferences, and direct introductions to institutional and active investors” — David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2i Digital, Inc. has been selected as the Marketing Partner for the 38th Annual ROTH Conference , hosted by ROTH Capital Partners . The invitation-only conference will be held March 22–24, 2026, at The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California, and is expected to convene executive teams from approximately 500 public and private growth companies alongside institutional investors and other capital markets participants.The 38th Annual ROTH Conference combines one-on-one and small-group meetings with company presentations, analyst-selected fireside chats, industry keynotes, and panels. The three-day program begins Sunday with athletic charity events supporting the Challenged Athletes Foundation, followed by two full days of meetings and presentations. This year’s agenda also features the ROTH Consumer Private Company Day and the inaugural Engineering & Consulting Day. Attendees will have access to networking and entertainment throughout the program, with meetings and events held against the backdrop of the Southern California coastline at The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel.“B2i Digital is the Capital Markets Matchmaker, connecting companies with investors through digital marketing, investor conferences, and direct introductions to institutional and active growth-oriented investors,” said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. “ROTH’s annual conference is a cornerstone of the small-cap calendar. By combining ROTH’s in-person meetings with our audience of more than 1.4 million market participants, curated outreach, and targeted investor introductions, we help issuers extend the reach of their story and convert marketing into real meetings.”As Marketing Partner, B2i Digital will deploy its Featured Conference program and proprietary distribution infrastructure to support participating companies leading into the event and throughout the conference cycle. This includes high-visibility digital placement, targeted investor outreach, conference-specific company profiles, and post-event follow-up designed to sustain engagement beyond Dana Point.B2i Digital’s approach focuses on creating a direct path from Marketing to Meetings™, aligning digital campaigns and investor introductions with in-person conference access to support more productive discussions on-site and ongoing dialogue after the event concludes.More information on the 38th Annual ROTH Conference is available at: https://b2idigital.com/38th-annual-roth-conference and on Meetmax at: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_127123/conference_home.html . The conference is by invitation only, and registration is subject to approval by ROTH Capital Partners.Disclosure & DisclaimerB2i Digital, Inc. is not an affiliate of ROTH Capital Partners and does not represent ROTH in any capacity. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer and does not solicit or execute securities transactions. This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any security. Information regarding presenting companies has been provided by those companies or derived from public sources believed to be reliable; however, B2i Digital does not independently verify such information.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital-markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. The firm acts as a Capital Markets Matchmaker, using digital marketing technology, a proprietary network of more than 1.4 million market participants, and targeted introductions to connect issuers with relevant investors. Founded in 2021 by former Maxim Group investment banker and Chief Marketing Officer David Shapiro, B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comAbout ROTH Capital Partners, LLCROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Its full-service platform includes capital raising, equity research, macroeconomic insights, sales and trading, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices across the United States. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com ROTH Investor Contact Information:Isabel Mattson-PainManaging Director, Chief Marketing Officerimattson-pain@roth.com

