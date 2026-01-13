Green Logistics Strengthens ESG Strategy and Brand Impact Through Partnership with Evertreen

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Logistics Groningen, a full-service third-party logistics (3PL) provider based in Aduard near Groningen in the Netherlands, has partnered with Evertreen to support global reforestation as part of its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy and wider sustainability goals. This collaboration underscores Green Logistics’ commitment to integrating responsible environmental practices into its business model while reinforcing its brand reputation as a forward-thinking logistics partner.



Sustainability Embedded in Logistics Excellence

Founded in 2012, Green Logistics has built a history of providing customized and reliable logistics solutions — including inventory management, warehousing, packaging, freight forwarding, and value-added services — for retailers, ecommerce businesses, and (inter)national clients. Their tech-driven approach balances flexibility with a personalized client experience, making them a trusted partner for supply chain needs in Europe and beyond.

In line with its vision to be known for innovative solutions and a consistent commitment to sustainability, Green Logistics has supported the sponsorship of 6,651 trees across five nations through Evertreen’s platform. These contributions are aligned with the company’s ESG initiatives, demonstrating how environmental responsibility can be embedded into core business operations and brand positioning.



Driving Environmental and Social Impact

The trees supported by Green Logistics contribute to a range of nature-based climate solutions designed to restore ecosystems and provide long-term environmental benefits. Based on recognized scientific modeling, these initiatives are associated with an estimated 5,615.90 tonnes of CO₂ absorption over the lifetime of the trees, reflecting Green Logistics’ commitment to aligning business priorities with measurable climate action.

Beyond environmental outcomes, the partnership has also supported 841.37 working hours for local farmers, demonstrating how reforestation projects can have meaningful socioeconomic impact in communities where restoration work is implemented.



Enhancing ESG Reporting and Brand Value with Transparency

Evertreen plays a key role in supporting Green Logistics’ environmental reporting through its digital platform. The company’s tree sponsorships are geo-tracked and monitored over time, providing real-time insights and verifiable data that can be incorporated into ESG reporting and sustainability communications.

This level of transparency strengthens Green Logistics’ corporate sustainability narrative, helping the company to differentiate its brand in the marketplace — a valuable asset for attracting clients who are increasingly looking for logistics partners with strong environmental credentials.

By showcasing tangible environmental commitments backed by real data, Green Logistics not only reinforces trust among existing stakeholders but also positions itself as a logistics provider that can help other businesses meet their own ESG goals.



Nature-Based Solutions Supporting Business Growth

The partnership with Evertreen enables Green Logistics to extend its brand promise beyond efficient supply chain solutions into measurable environmental impact. This holistic approach shows that sustainable practices can coexist with operational excellence, supporting long-term business resilience.

In a sector where sustainability expectations continue to rise, integrating nature-based projects as part of an ESG strategy can strengthen market differentiation, enhance corporate reputation, and appeal to customers and partners who value environmental stewardship.



Call to Action: Join the Movement Toward Sustainable Business

As more companies seek to elevate their ESG performance with verified, transparent initiatives, partnerships like this one demonstrate the power of combining business growth with responsible environmental engagement.

Organizations interested in exploring how tree sponsorship and nature-based climate solutions can support their own sustainability strategies are encouraged to connect with Evertreen for partnership opportunities.

For corporate partnership inquiries:

📩 office@evertreen.com



About Evertreen

Evertreen is a UK-based digital platform that connects individuals and organizations with high-quality reforestation, ecosystem restoration, and nature-based climate initiatives worldwide. Through its technology, Evertreen facilitates contributions to a diverse portfolio of environmental projects and provides digital tools, monitoring insights, and impact reporting to support transparent and responsible environmental engagement.



