Premier Moe Joins Prime Minister Carney in China to Advance the Canada China Relationship

CANADA, January 13 - Released on January 12, 2026

Premier Scott Moe is pleased to join Prime Minister Mark Carney in China this week for planned meetings with Chinese officials, focused on furthering the Canada-China relationship.

"Canada and Saskatchewan need a strong relationship with China and these meetings support the process of recalibrating how we work together," Moe said. "I am pleased to join Prime Minister Carney as we advance interests that are important to Canadians."

This visit focuses on building and strengthening diplomatic and economic ties, with an emphasis on trade, investment and long-term engagement.

-30-

For more information, contact: