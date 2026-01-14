Tom Ferry Unveils AI-Powered Coaching Experience Designed to Drive Real Execution at Elite Retreat 2026

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Elite Retreat 2026, Ferry International is unveiling a new generation of AI-powered coaching innovations designed to help real estate agents do what matters most: execute consistently, stay accountable, and build momentum week after week.In an industry flooded with information, Ferry International is doubling down on what actually drives results — clarity, focus, and follow-through. These new real estate AI tools enhance the live coaching experience, ground conversations in real business data, and ensure that commitments made in-session translate into action long after the call ends.This evolution reflects Tom Ferry Coaching’s long-term vision for technology: not replacing the 1:1 coaching experience, but strengthening it. By embedding a real estate AI assistant directly into the coaching workflow, agents and coaches gain real-world business context in the moment — supporting sharper conversations, clearer priorities, and stronger execution between sessions.At the center of this experience is Revii, Tom Ferry’s proprietary coaching technology platform and AI real estate app. Revii connects directly to the systems agents already use and layers in intelligent support to help coaching sessions move from insight to implementation faster and more consistently. Together, these real estate AI tools act as a force multiplier for coaching, helping agents stay focused on what truly drives results.What this means for Tom Ferry Coaching members:Coaching grounded in real business realityNew CRM integrations allow coaching sessions to be informed by actual activity, pipeline movement, and deal trends — not just gut feelings or anecdotal updates. This AI real estate app brings real data into every conversation, enabling more relevant coaching, sharper strategy, and personalized guidance rooted in what’s really happening in the business.More focused, higher-impact coaching conversationsAn in-session real estate AI assistant keeps sessions aligned with what matters most — surfacing long-term goals, prior commitments, and key priorities while capturing new action items as the conversation unfolds. It also intelligently surfaces relevant content from the Tom Ferry Learning library in real time, so agents leave each session with the right resources in hand and can take action faster. The result: fewer distractions, clearer direction, and stronger commitments made in the moment.Momentum that continues after the session endsAI-generated session summaries transform each coaching call into a clear, actionable plan. By using real estate AI tools to reinforce accountability and follow-through, agents leave every session knowing exactly what to execute next — even in the busiest weeks.“No matter what the market’s doing, the fundamentals always win — focus, execution, and accountability,” said Tom Ferry, founder and CEO of Ferry International. “We’re investing in AI because it helps agents stay focused on what actually matters, follow through on what they commit to, and keep moving forward week after week. This isn’t about replacing 1:1 coaching — the coach–agent relationship is everything. These tools simply strengthen that relationship and support better conversations, clearer commitments, and momentum that lasts.”Tom Ferry Coaching will continue to invest in technology that enhances human coaching, reinforces accountability, and supports real-world execution. By grounding coaching in live business data and reinforcing action between sessions, the Tom Ferry ecosystem is built to help agents consistently move toward their goals — no matter the market conditions.About Tom Ferry CoachingTom Ferry Coaching is the real estate industry’s leading coaching and training organization, helping agents and teams achieve sustained performance through proven strategies, community, and accountability. With a continued focus on innovation, Tom Ferry Coaching invests in technology that strengthens the coaching experience — ensuring insight turns into action and ambition turns into results.

