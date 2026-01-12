Office of the Governor — News Release — Gov. Green Appoints Daisy Hartsfield to Represent House District 36

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA



GOVERNOR GREEN APPOINTS DAISY HARTSFIELD TO REPRESENT HOUSE DISTRICT 36



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 12, 2026

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green today announced the appointment of Daisy Hartsfield to serve as the State Representative for House District 36, filling the vacancy created by the appointment of former Rep. Rachele Lamosao to the Senate seat for District 19.

House District 36 includes the communities of Waipahu and Village Park, which Hartsfield has called home for most of her life.

“Daisy Hartsfield brings deep roots in Waipahu and more than two decades of experience in public service to this role,” said Governor Green. “She understands the challenges facing working families, kūpuna and our most vulnerable neighbors. She has spent her career fighting for fairness, safety and opportunity. I am confident she will be a strong, thoughtful voice for House District 36.”

Hartsfield is a proud graduate of Waipahu High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology, a Master of Social Work and a law degree from the William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. She lives in a multigenerational household, where family support helped shape her commitment to service.

She brings more than 20 years of experience in public service, with a career spanning child welfare, public safety and the justice system. Her previous roles include Child Protective Services investigator, juvenile probation officer, drug court supervisor, special assistant to the Director of Human Services, administrator of the Department of Human Services’ Social Services Division, deputy public defender, deputy attorney general and deputy prosecuting attorney. As a private attorney, she has served as grand jury counsel, guardian ad litem, and represented clients in criminal, civil and family law matters.

Most recently Hartsfield volunteered with a community program helping residents clear eligible criminal records and resolve outstanding bench warrants, improving access to housing, employment and stability. She is also involved in efforts to increase Filipino representation within Hawaiʻi’s judiciary.

Her work is grounded in trauma-informed practices, with a focus on protecting vulnerable individuals, strengthening families and ensuring fairness across Hawaiʻi’s social service and justice systems.

“I’m honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve the community that shaped who I am,” Hartsfield said. “Waipahu is built on strong families and a deep sense of connection, and I’m committed to listening, being present, and working hard on the issues that matter most to our community. I look forward to working with Governor Green and my colleagues to ease the cost of living, care for our keiki and kūpuna, support small businesses, and help build a future where everyone in Hawaiʻi can thrive.”

Hartsfield will serve as Representative for House District 36 through the remainder of the term, which expires in November 2026. She will be sworn in on January 21, 2026, on the opening day of the legislative session.

