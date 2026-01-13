Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,438 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,350 in the last 365 days.

Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara Debuts Student Artwork Online and In-Person at Downtown Superior Court

The Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara is proud to announce the debut of student artwork both online and in person at the Downtown Superior Court’s Juror Assembly Room (191 North First Street, San José, CA 95113).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara Debuts Student Artwork Online and In-Person at Downtown Superior Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.