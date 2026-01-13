Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,438 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,350 in the last 365 days.

Superior Court of Los Angeles County Creates New Webpage Providing Court Users Instructions for Claiming Funds

The Superior Court of Los Angeles County has created a new page on the Court's website with step-by-step instructions for rightful owners of unclaimed funds to claim funds held in trust by the Court. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Superior Court of Los Angeles County Creates New Webpage Providing Court Users Instructions for Claiming Funds

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.