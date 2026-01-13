Superior Court of Los Angeles County Creates New Webpage Providing Court Users Instructions for Claiming Funds

The Superior Court of Los Angeles County has created a new page on the Court's website with step-by-step instructions for rightful owners of unclaimed funds to claim funds held in trust by the Court.

