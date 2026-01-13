Consumers are turning to money apps that reward real-world actions like store visits and QR scans instead of low-paying surveys.

New data shows growing demand for apps that pay for store visits, QR scans, and physical actions instead of low-paying surveys and endless screen time.

Consumers have realized that their attention has real value, and they are moving away from platforms that undervalue their time.” — Conrado Motta, Founder of VISU Network

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The money apps market is undergoing a significant shift as consumers increasingly reject low-paying surveys and repetitive digital tasks in favor of apps that reward real-world actions like store visits, QR code scans, and physical engagement with brands.

Search trends and consumer behavior data from late 2025 reveal growing interest in alternative earning methods. Queries for apps that pay real money through walking, store visits, video watching, and simple offline tasks have surged, while frustration with traditional survey platforms continues to mount across online communities.

Industry observers note that the average survey app pays between three and ten cents per minute of user time, often requiring account creation, personal data sharing, and long qualification processes. In contrast, a new wave of platforms now rewards users instantly for actions they already take during daily routines, such as scanning a menu at a restaurant, checking into a retail location, or engaging with a brand activation at a live event.

This trend reflects a broader evolution in how consumers value their time and attention. Rather than trading hours of screen time for minimal payouts, users are gravitating toward models where they can get paid for their attention and verified engagement in the physical world.

The shift also benefits businesses seeking measurable offline engagement. Brands in retail, hospitality, and entertainment are adopting QR-based reward systems to incentivize foot traffic, collect first-party behavioral data, and strengthen customer loyalty without relying on invasive tracking methods.

VISU Network operates at the center of this transition. The platform enables brands to transform any QR code into an interactive reward experience, paying users for verified attention and real-world actions. Consumers earn rewards by scanning codes at physical locations, engaging with brand content, or participating in on-site activations. For businesses, each interaction generates geolocated insights and measurable engagement data.

"The money apps space is maturing," said Conrado Motta, founder of VISU Network. "Consumers have realized that their attention has real value, and they are moving away from platforms that undervalue their time. Apps that reward physical actions and verified engagement are becoming the new standard for side income."

Analysts expect this category to expand throughout 2026 as economic pressures continue and more consumers seek flexible, low-effort earning opportunities. Platforms that combine instant rewards, minimal friction, and real-world interaction are projected to capture an increasing share of the market.

VISU Network currently operates in the United States and Canada. The platform is also available as VISU in Portuguese for Brazilian users seeking alternative income opportunities.

For consumers exploring money apps and reward platforms, VISU Network offers guides and comparisons on its blog.

