United States Attorney’s Office Files Civil Forfeiture Action to Recover Proceeds of Cryptocurrency Investment Fraud Scheme

BOSTON – The United States Attorney’s Office filed a civil forfeiture action to recover 200,000.039646 USDT (Tether), alleged to be proceeds of an online investment fraud scheme. The cryptocurrency currently has an estimated value of approximately $200,000.

