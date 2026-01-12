Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,439 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,350 in the last 365 days.

Camden County Felon Sentenced to 133 Months’ Imprisonment for Conspiring to Distribute Cocaine and Possessing a Firearm

A Camden County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 133 months’ imprisonment for conspiring to distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine and possessing a firearm.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Camden County Felon Sentenced to 133 Months’ Imprisonment for Conspiring to Distribute Cocaine and Possessing a Firearm

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.