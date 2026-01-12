Camden County Felon Sentenced to 133 Months’ Imprisonment for Conspiring to Distribute Cocaine and Possessing a Firearm

A Camden County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 133 months’ imprisonment for conspiring to distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine and possessing a firearm.

