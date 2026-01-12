Fifteen Previously Deported Illegal Aliens Indicted for Illegal Reentry in the Southern District of Florida

U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones announced today that federal grand juries in the Southern District of Florida have separately indicted 15 previously deported illegal aliens on charges of illegally reentering the U.S.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.