Golden Waves Grain Announces Strategic Investment from Foote Family, Advancing $200m Goodland KS Milling/Bakery Project

Projects like this help ensure rural communities remain strong, competitive, and economically vibrant for generations to come. We are proud to support Golden Waves Grain's next phase of development.” — Scott Foote, co-owner/operator Foote Family of Companies

GOODLAND, KS, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golden Waves Grain, LLC (“GWG”) today announced that the Foote Family, which owns and operates a number of agricultural companies throughout the region, including five cattle feedyards in Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska, has made a significant strategic investment in the company, marking a major milestone in the development of GWG’s planned grain mill and commercial bakery campus in Goodland, Kansas that will have a positive impact on the entire tri-state region.“We believe strongly in the Golden Waves Grain vision and the positive impact it will have on Goodland, Northwest Kansas, and the tri-state region,” said Scott Foote, who owns and operates the Foote Family of Companies with his brothers, Brad and Greg. “Projects like this help ensure that rural communities remain strong, competitive, and economically vibrant for generations to come. We are proud to support this next phase of development.”The Golden Waves Grain project represents a $200 million capital investment and is expected to create approximately 141 full-time jobs in northwest Kansas. The integrated facility will include a state-of-the-art grain milling operation and a large-scale commercial bakery, designed to add value to regional grain production while strengthening domestic food supply chains.The project has strong support from the Kansas Department of Commerce, which recently awarded the Company its 2025 Agribusiness Award for Northwest Kansas.The investment will allow Golden Waves Grain to complete a comprehensive design for the project. In partnership with Hutton Design+Build, GWG has officially begun process engineering and building design. This phase will deliver a complete set of construction-ready plans, moving the project significantly closer to final development and construction. Milling equipment will be sourced from Kice Industries in Park City, Kansas, and baking equipment will be purchased from Coperion in Sabetha, Kansas.Significant Impact for Goodland and Sherman County:Once operational, the Golden Waves Grain facility is expected to serve as a major economic anchor for Goodland and Sherman County, bringing long-term employment opportunities, workforce development, and increased economic activity to the region. In addition to direct jobs, the project is anticipated to generate substantial indirect and induced economic benefits, including demand for local services, transportation, utilities, maintenance, and agricultural inputs.“This investment is a critical step forward not only for Golden Waves Grain, but for Goodland and Kansas as a whole,” said Tony Adams, Chairman and President of Golden Waves Grain, LLC. “This project is about more than a facility. It’s about creating high-quality jobs, supporting local farmers, and building a sustainable economic future for this community. The Foote Family shares that long-term commitment to rural Kansas.”“The Golden Waves Grain project represents the type of long-term, high-impact investment that communities like Goodland work hard to attract,” said Kent Brown, City Manager of Goodland. “A $200 million project creating 141 quality jobs will have a meaningful and lasting impact on our local economy, workforce, and tax base. We appreciate Golden Waves Grain’s commitment to Goodland and Sherman County and are encouraged by the progress being made as the project advances into the engineering and planning phase.”The Goodland facility is expected to serve both regional and national markets and will position northwest Kansas as a hub for grain processing and commercial baking.Additional project milestones, partnerships, and development timelines will be announced as engineering and planning work progresses.About Golden Waves Grain:Golden Waves Grain, LLC is a Kansas-based agricultural development company focused on value-added grain processing and food production. GWG is developing a next-generation grain mill and commercial bakery in Goodland, Kansas, designed to strengthen domestic supply chains, support regional farmers, and create long-term economic opportunity in rural communities.Visit goldenwavesgrain.com | Info Video: goldenwavesgrain.com/golden-waves Media Contacts:Tony Adams, Chairman & President(816) 803-8626tony@goldenwavesgrain.comDave Owen, Vice Chairman and SVP(913) 449-8500dave@goldenwavesgrain.com

