Clackamas County Set to Advance Full Vision of The Recovery Campus With Governor's Executive Order 26-01

Thanks to Governor Tina Kotek’s action last week to extend the state’s Homeless Emergency and allocate funds to Clackamas County, the Recovery Campus project can proceed with the inclusion of transitional housing.

A Recovery Oriented System of Care (ROSC) is one of 10 goals in the county’s strategic plan, aiming to address homelessness, mental health, and substance use disorders through the completion and operations of the Clackamas County Recovery Campus by 2027.

“We are so grateful to Governor Kotek for this action and partnership,” said Chair Craig Roberts. “The county has been fundraising for this project for over a year. The creativity by the Governor to identify funds, specifically for transitional housing, means this project can keep moving forward.”

“Oregon must continue to expand recovery bed capacity so people can access care when and where they need it,” Governor Tina Kotek said. “The state’s investment in Clackamas County strengthens access to care in the Metro region. By building out this recovery campus, we are matching resources to need, supporting community-based providers, and making sure Clackamas County is better equipped to serve residents who are seeking a path from crisis to long-term recovery.”

The county purchased a six-acre site in 2024 to show its commitment to this work and to advance the project.

“Thank you, Governor Kotek,” Commissioner Ben West said. “Our vision for this recovery campus combines both clinical services and housing all on the same site. This campus is the capstone of Clackamas County’s recovery-oriented system of care.

To address the county's need for recovery housing, the Recovery Campus plans include 24 residential treatment beds, 36 transitional housing beds, and 16 withdrawal management beds.

Commissioner Paul Savas said, “Treatment beds in Clackamas County are far and few between. Because of this partnership with the state, Clackamas County can finally elevate our available services in the region.”

“These beds help us meet a glaring need to serve people navigating both housing insecurity and substance use disorder. That is why the project aligns with the Housing Emergency. I’m very grateful to Governor Kotek for seeing the need, seeing Clackamas, and trusting us to deliver this critical project,” said Commissioner Martha Schrader.

Commissioner Diana Helm said, “I can’t stress how important this moment is. In December, the Board of Commissioners made the difficult decision to advance the clinical portion of the project, postponing the housing focus until funds could be identified. This partnership with the state closes that gap and enables us to advance the project as envisioned. Governor Kotek’s timing could not be better.”

