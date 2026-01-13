From Protecting Futures to Transforming Lives: Financial Services Veteran Gerardo Linarducci Launches EYE CAN Coaching

Decades of real-world experience shaped into practical guidance. Gerry Linarducci helps people gain clarity, make aligned decisions, and take meaningful action now. EYE CAN Coaching, founded by Gerardo Linarducci, provides clarity-driven coaching for individuals and business owners seeking intentional growth. Northbound, created by Gerardo Linarducci, is a podcast centered on courage, purpose, and the quiet decisions that shape who we are becoming.

After three decades helping protect families, futures and legacies, Linarducci launches a coaching practice focused on immediate, meaningful impact.

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After nearly 30 years spent helping clients protect their families, futures, and legacies through financial services, Gerardo Linarducci is entering a new chapter focused on immediate, measurable change in people’s lives. With the launch of EYE CAN Coaching , he is shifting his emphasis from long-range planning to real-time clarity, alignment, and purposeful action in both life and business.Throughout his financial services career, Linarducci guided individuals and families through retirement planning, wealth protection, and multigenerational legacy strategies. While that work often produced important outcomes, the most visible results sometimes took years to fully materialize. Over time, he saw a growing need among clients and peers for support that addressed the decisions they were making now, not only what might happen decades down the road.“Most of my work was about protecting futures,” Linarducci said. “With EYE CAN Coaching, the focus is on how people are living and deciding today and on helping them create meaningful impact in real time.”EYE CAN Coaching was created in response to that need. The practice focuses on helping entrepreneurs, professionals, and individuals who feel stuck or at a crossroads identify what truly matters to them, clarify their direction, and build the structure to move forward with confidence. Through one-to-one coaching, Linarducci works with clients to stabilize their foundations, simplify decision-making, and design systems that support growth rather than stress.In addition to private coaching, EYE CAN Coaching offers an Online Training Vault that gives members access to more than 55 self-paced courses along with a library of resources and tools. The curriculum covers topics such as social media growth, marketing and business automation, AI tools for content creation, leadership, personal growth, sales, and client acquisition. The platform is designed for business owners, entrepreneurs, creators, coaches, and other professionals who want structured guidance they can apply on their own schedule.Linarducci has also authored several personal finance and sales titles, including works on retirement and tax-efficient income planning as well as “The Art of Selling Widgets,” which draws on more than 25 years of B2B sales and coaching experience and focuses on mindset, relationship-driven selling, and long-term financial success. His written work complements his coaching by addressing the internal shifts and practical frameworks required to move from theory to action.In January 2026, Linarducci expanded his efforts with the launch of the Northbound Podcast , a show that highlights stories of courage, course correction, and the often-quiet decisions that shape who people become in their next season of life. The podcast extends the core themes of EYE CAN Coaching, featuring conversations around clarity, values, resilience, and taking ownership of one’s path.Across these offerings, a common thread is a focus on connection, perspective, and lived experience. Rather than promising quick fixes, Linarducci’s approach centers on helping people see their situation clearly, understand the choices available to them, and build daily habits that align with their stated priorities.“My background is in helping people protect what matters to them,” he said. “Coaching is a different setting, but the questions are similar. What do you value, what are you willing to change, and how do you want your decisions to add up over time.”EYE CAN Coaching works with clients locally and virtually. More information about coaching, the Online Training Vault, and Linarducci’s books is available at icanicandoit.com.About EYE CAN CoachingEYE CAN Coaching is a coaching and personal development brand founded by author and coach Gerardo Linarducci. Based in Indiana, the company helps individuals create clarity, alignment, and sustainable growth through one-to-one coaching, an Online Training Vault featuring more than 55 courses, and a range of educational resources grounded in real-world experience.

