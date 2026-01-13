Alma, GA (January 12, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged David Jackson, age 44, of Bacon County, GA, with one count of Improper Sexual Contact by Employee and one count of Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmates. Jackson was also charged with Violating Oath of Office as a Jailer with the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office in relation to the above charges. All three charges are felony offenses.

On January 8, 2026, the Bacon County Sheriff requested the GBI to investigate allegations that a jailer at the Bacon County Jail had engaged in sexual contact with a female inmate at the jail.

The investigation shows Jackson had sexual contact with one of the female inmates on multiple occasions while working as a jailer. The investigation also showed that Jackson brought contraband into the jail on numerous occasions.

Jackson was booked into the Bacon County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 632-8515 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Waycross District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.