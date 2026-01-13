Chicago-based Restoration Company Announces New Niles Office Location

ServiceMaster by Zaba restoration team and equipment supporting residential and commercial properites across Chicago

ServiceMaster Restoration by Zaba expands operations with a new Niles office and warehouse to enhance response times and service capacity.

The Niles location allows us to centralize our operations, improve response times, and better support the residential and commercial clients we serve every day.” — Diana Rodriguez-Zaba

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ServiceMaster by Zaba is proud to announce the opening of its new office and warehouse location in Niles, expanding the company’s footprint and strengthening its ability to serve customers throughout the Chicagoland area.The new facility will support faster response times, increased storage capacity for advanced equipment, and improved operational efficiency for restoration and cleaning services.ServiceMaster by Zaba’s new Niles location is now fully operational and will serve as a central hub for field operations and logistics.Address: 6143 W Howard St, Niles, IL 60714For emergency restoration services or to schedule a property assessment, call (773) 647-1985 or visit www.servicemasterbyzaba.com About ServiceMaster by ZabaServiceMaster by Zaba is a trusted provider of professional water and flood damage restoration fire and smoke damage cleanup , mold remediation, and specialty cleaning services. The company serves homes and businesses with 24/7 emergency response and industry-certified expertise.

