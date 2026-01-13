Chicago-based Restoration Company Announces New Niles Office Location
ServiceMaster Restoration by Zaba expands operations with a new Niles office and warehouse to enhance response times and service capacity.
The new facility will support faster response times, increased storage capacity for advanced equipment, and improved operational efficiency for restoration and cleaning services.
ServiceMaster by Zaba’s new Niles location is now fully operational and will serve as a central hub for field operations and logistics.
Address: 6143 W Howard St, Niles, IL 60714
For emergency restoration services or to schedule a property assessment, call (773) 647-1985 or visit www.servicemasterbyzaba.com
About ServiceMaster by Zaba
ServiceMaster by Zaba is a trusted provider of professional water and flood damage restoration, fire and smoke damage cleanup, mold remediation, and specialty cleaning services. The company serves homes and businesses with 24/7 emergency response and industry-certified expertise.
