Loa Carbon Appoints Ambassador Robert S. Gelbard as Chair of Political Advisory Board

Veteran statesman and senior diplomat brings four decades of global policy leadership to support Loa Carbon’s expansion into international clean energy markets

Loa Carbon’s approach to e-methane and e-LNG positions it at the intersection of technology, global energy markets, and emerging regulatory imperatives.” — Ambassador Robert S. Gelbard

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loa Carbon today announced that Ambassador Robert S. Gelbard, former Presidential Special Representative to the Balkans, Ambassador to Indonesia and Bolivia, and Assistant Secretary of State, will serve as Chair of the company’s newly formed Political Advisory Board. Ambassador Gelbard’s appointment strengthens Loa Carbon’s engagement with global policy frameworks, international energy transition dialogues, and cross-border decarbonization efforts. Oliver Bruxton, Inc., serving as a financial concierge and committed investor in Loa Carbon, sponsored Gelbard’s Political Advisory Board appointment.

Ambassador Gelbard brings more than 35 years of senior experience in U.S. foreign policy, economic diplomacy, conflict resolution, and institutional capacity building. A career diplomat, he began his public service as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Bolivia before joining the Foreign Service, serving in postings across Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Washington. He served as President Clinton’s Special Representative to the Balkans during critical times and was Ambassador to Indonesia and Bolivia during pivotal periods in their economic and political development. Gelbard served as Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement, during which time he helped shape transnational security, rule of law, and governance. He received the Presidential Meritorious Award and the State Department’s Distinguished Service Award, in addition to numerous international honors.

In his post-government business career, Ambassador Gelbard has held senior international consulting roles and serves on significant corporate boards. He has also served on the boards of major foreign policy institutions, including the Center for European Policy Analysis and the Atlantic Council.

“Decarbonizing energy systems requires not only innovation but prudence in policy and international cooperation,” said Gelbard. “Loa Carbon’s approach to e-methane and e-LNG positions it at the intersection of technology, global energy markets, and emerging regulatory imperatives. I look forward to working with the team and partners worldwide to inform policy engagement that accelerates practical, scalable adoption of low-carbon fuels.”

Ryan Shearman, CEO of Loa Carbon, added, “Ambassador Gelbard’s experience interpreting and shaping international policy landscapes at the highest levels brings a rare and strategic perspective to Loa Carbon. As we look to expand into new markets and engage with governments and multilateral institutions on decarbonization frameworks, his guidance will be invaluable.”

Ambassador Gelbard joins Loa Carbon at a moment of accelerating interest in practical pathways to net-zero fuels. His leadership of the Political Advisory Board will help the company deepen its impact on global energy policy discussions while supporting partnerships across governments, industry stakeholders, and civil society.

ABOUT LOA CARBON

Loa Carbon is a pioneer in low-cost e-fuel production technologies. Loa’s proprietary Nyx™ reactor converts waste CO₂ and renewable hydrogen into e-methane, a cost-competitive, carbon-neutral, drop-in alternative to fossil methane. Loa Carbon was founded by veteran climate-tech engineers and is backed by leading climate tech, energy, and infrastructure investors.

For additional information, visit www.loacarbon.com or contact press@loacarbon.com.

