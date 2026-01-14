WFG KEY™ NOW AVAILABLE TO REAL ESTATE AGENTS THROUGH WFG NATIONAL TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY

WFG National Title Insurance Company (WFG), a Williston Financial Group company, is a national underwriter and leading provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide. WFG Key is a financial clarity and scenario-planning tool designed to support the real questions consumers ask their real estate professionals every day, from affordability and monthly payments to pricing strategy, proceeds, and long-term value.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WFG National Title Insurance Company (WFG), a Williston Financial Group company, today announced that WFG Key ™ is now available to the company’s real estate agent clients, delivering a powerful new way to bring financial clarity, confidence, transparency, and accessibility to buyer and seller conversations.WFG Key is a financial clarity and scenario-planning tool designed to support the real questions consumers ask their real estate professionals every day, from affordability and monthly payments to pricing strategy, proceeds, and long-term value. By transforming complex financial concepts into clear, visual, and relatable scenarios, WFG Key helps real estate agents provide informed guidance while reducing friction and uncertainty throughout the transaction process.Through WFG NTIC, real estate agents can use WFG Key to:• Instantly calculate monthly payments, affordability, and cash-to-close• Generate polished seller net sheets and pricing scenarios for listing appointments• Model cost-to-hold scenarios, including carrying costs over time, to support smarter pricing and timing decisions• Compare rent-versus-buy outcomes, including equity growth and long-term value• Evaluate multiple offer scenarios side-by-side to support faster, clearer decision-making• Create and share branded marketing materials, social media graphics, and client-facing outputs, with the ability to translate content into up to 15 languages on the fly• Share easy-to-understand outputs via text, screen share, or presentationDesigned for speed, mobility, and real-world use, WFG Key positions agents as trusted advisors while helping consumers better understand rates, holding costs, payments, equity over time, and the financial trade-offs behind every decision. The ability to deliver this information visually, clearly, and in a consumer’s preferred language further strengthens education, transparency, and trust during what is often the most important financial transaction of a client’s life.“When financial concepts are relatable and accessible, consumers make better decisions,” said Ashley Duran, SVP National Sales Director for WFG. “WFG Key allows agents to turn rates, holding costs, payments, and equity over time into clear, visual scenarios, and even share that information in multiple languages, so clients truly understand their options. That level of education and transparency builds trust, strengthens guidance, and helps consumers feel confident throughout a transaction that genuinely matters,” Duran concluded.The availability of WFG Key through WFG NTIC reflects WFG’s continued focus on purposeful innovation by providing a technology-based solution that enhances human connection, expands accessibility, and elevates the customer experience through clarity, education, and trust.Get Started with WFG KeyWFG Key is now available to real estate agents through WFG National Title Insurance Company. To set up your free account and start using WFG Key in your next client conversation, download the WFG Key app in the Apple App Store, or visit https://wfgkeyapp.com/ . You may also contact your WFG account representative to get set up or to schedule a walkthrough.About WFG National Title Insurance CompanyWFG National Title Insurance Company (WFG), a Williston Financial Group company, is a leading provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide. WFG is one of just six truly national title underwriters, achieving a national footprint faster than any underwriter in industry history.Built on the principles of communication, collaboration, and coexistence, WFG delivers innovative services and technology solutions that reduce friction, improve transparency, and elevate the real estate experience for agents, lenders, and consumers. Learn more at www.wfgtitle.com

