Sedia Biosciences Receives WHO Pre-Qualification for its Asanté® HIV-1/2 Oral Fluid Test

Sedia's Professional Use Asanté® HIV-1/2 Oral Fluid Test

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sedia Biosciences Corporation, a leading developer of innovative diagnostic tests for infectious diseases, today announced that its Asanté® HIV-1/2 Oral Fluid Test has received Pre-Qualification (PQ) status from the World Health Organization (WHO). This significant achievement enables global procurement and widespread use of this rapid diagnostic test.The AsantéHIV-1/2 Oral Fluid Test is a single-use, qualitative immunoassay designed for the rapid detection of antibodies to Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 (HIV-1) and Type 2 (HIV-2) in oral fluid specimens. It is intended for use by medical professionals at the point-of-care as a non-invasive, simple, and rapid aid in the diagnosis of HIV infection in resource constrained settings.Enhancing Global Access and ConvenienceWHO Pre-Qualification signifies that the Asantétest meets the organization’s stringent standards for quality, safety, efficacy, and performance, making it eligible for use and purchase by UN agencies (such as UNAIDS, UNICEF, and UNDP) and other major global procurement organizations for the detection and diagnosis of HIV infections.“Receiving WHO Pre-Qualification is a testament to the quality and reliability of our AsantéHIV-1/2 Oral Fluid Test,” said Roger Gale, CEO and President of Sedia Biosciences. “This approval is a game-changer for expanding global HIV testing efforts. The non-invasive nature of oral fluid testing, combined with its high accuracy and ease of use, addresses critical barriers to testing in many regions, moving us closer to achieving the global goal of eliminating HIV as a public health threat.”Key Benefits of the Asante™ HIV-1/2 Oral Fluid Test:• Non-Invasive Sample Collection: Uses an oral fluid specimen, eliminating the need for phlebotomy or sharps, improving patient comfort and safety for both users and healthcare workers.• Rapid Results: Provides results in as soon as 20 minutes, enabling immediate counselling and linkage to care.• Point-of-Care Suitability: Can be performed with limited training and does not require complex laboratory infrastructure, making it ideal for decentralized testing programs.• High Performance: Clinical performance evaluations demonstrated high sensitivity and specificity, critical for reliable HIV diagnosis.The WHO Pre-Qualification of the AsantéHIV-1/2 Oral Fluid Test marks a major step in Sedia Biosciences’ mission to develop and deliver innovative, accessible diagnostic solutions for global health challenges.About Sedia Biosciences CorporationSedia Biosciences Corporation is a US-based in vitro device and diagnostics company focused on developing and manufacturing rapid and conventional tests for infectious disease surveillance and diagnosis. Located in Beaverton, Oregon, Sedia is dedicated to creating innovative products that make testing more accessible and effective worldwide.

