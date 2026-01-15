Local Law Firm Sodoma Law Announces Stephen L. Chryst as Principal Attorney of Greenville, SC Office

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sodoma Law announces the promotion of Stephen L. Chryst to Principal Attorney in the firm’s Greenville, South Carolina office, effective January 2026. Chryst has served as managing attorney of the Greenville office since 2025 and joins the firm’s leadership team which supports and guides all employees, firmwide, while driving the organization’s strategic vision and operational excellence.Since joining Sodoma Law last year, Chryst has overseen a successful transition following the departure of the previous managing attorney, brought an experienced legal team with him from his prior firm, hired additional counsel, and expanded the office’s practice. Under his leadership, the Greenville office has continued to strengthen its presence locally while serving the community in family law matters.Chryst focuses his practice on family law litigation, complex financial assets, and high-net-worth divorce cases. He is known for his strategic, detail-driven approach, particularly in financial discovery—where he works closely with clients to trace assets, analyze financial records, and navigate financial complexities.“It’s an honor to join the incredibly accomplished group of principals at Sodoma Law,” said Chryst. “I’m looking forward to continuing to grow Sodoma’s presence in the Greenville community, and to serve clients with thoughtful strategy, diligence, and care.”An accomplished attorney since 2012 with deep roots in South Carolina (having attended both Clemson University and Charleston School of Law), Chryst brings more than a decade of experience representing clients in complex litigation and high net-worth divorce cases. He works alongside Greenville-based family law attorneys Jordan Peeler and Dustin Davis, further strengthening the firm’s leadership, expertise, and community engagement in South Carolina.As the largest family law practice across the Carolinas, Sodoma Law is focused on leaving clients better than when they found them—eliminating blind spots, empowering clarity, and providing real life perspective on how to navigate divorce and family transitions. If you’re interested in connecting with Stephen L. Chryst, please contact him at slchryst@sodomalaw.com and for more information about Sodoma Law, visit https://sodomalaw.com/ About Sodoma LawSodoma Law is a family law firm serving clients across North and South Carolina. Sodoma Law is known for its fearless and compassionate approach to divorce, custody, and complex family law matters, providing experienced counsel and strong advocacy at every stage of the legal process.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.