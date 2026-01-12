Temecula Dental Practice Launches New Bilingual Educational Website and Joins The Mini Dental Implant Centers of America

Dr. Myrna Aguilar - Healthy Habit Dental Care in Temecula Meet Our Team - Healthy Habit Dental Care in Temecula, CA Healthy Habit Dental Care in Temecula, CA Mini Dental Implant Centers of America in Temecula, CA

Our mission at Healthy Habit Dental Care is to deliver well-documented, high-standard dental care shaped by compassion, integrity, and clinical innovation.” — Dr. Myrna Aguilar

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthy Habit Dental Care is proud to announce the launch of its newly designed website, now live at https://www.healthyhabitdentalcare.com The new digital platform is built to help patients better understand their dental treatment options, especially the advantages of mini dental implants , through a growing library of educational tools, including over 50 videos, weekly blog posts, and 24/7 live chat support in both English and Spanish.In conjunction with the website launch, Healthy Habit Dental Care has also joined the Mini Dental Implant Centers of America (MDICA), a national network of dental providers committed to offering patients a minimally invasive, more affordable alternative to traditional dental implants. As of this announcement, Healthy Habit Dental Care is the only MDICA-affiliated practice serving Temecula and the surrounding areas.A Centralized Hub for Dental EducationThe new website was developed to help patients make informed decisions about their oral health by providing easy access to reliable information, available anytime, on any device. Key features of the website include:Over 50 Educational VideosEach video is designed to explain complex dental procedures in simple, visual terms. Topics include mini dental implants, denture stabilization, tooth replacement options, and treatment planning.Weekly Educational Blog PostsRegular articles provide updates on advancements in dental care, guidance on choosing treatments, and answers to common patient questions.Bilingual Resources in English and SpanishAll video content and written materials are available in both languages to ensure accessibility for the local Spanish-speaking community.24/7 Live Chat ServicesWebsite visitors can speak with a live representative any time, day or night, to ask questions, book appointments, or get help navigating treatment options.Local Access to a National Standard of CareBy joining the Mini Dental Implant Centers of America, Healthy Habit Dental Care strengthens its commitment to providing less invasive and more efficient treatment alternatives for missing teeth and loose dentures. Mini dental implants are thinner than traditional implants and typically require less bone support, which means:- Fewer appointments- Faster recovery times- No need for invasive bone grafting in most cases- Improved stability for dentures or crowns- These advantages make mini dental implants a practical choice for many patients who may not be candidates for full-size implants.Complimentary Consultation with 3D X-RaysAs part of the launch, Healthy Habit Dental Care invites anyone interested in learning more about mini dental implants to schedule a free complimentary consultation, which includes advanced 3D X-rays for precise diagnosis and treatment planning. Patients can speak directly with the dental team to understand whether mini dental implants are right for their needs.Appointments can be requested through the website’s live chat, by phone, or through the online contact form.Visit https://www.healthyhabitdentalcare.com to explore educational resources, watch patient-focused videos, and learn how mini dental implants can restore comfort, function, and confidence.About Healthy Habit Dental CareHealthy Habit Dental Care is a woman-led dental practice founded by Dr. Myrna Aguilar, serving the Temecula community with a focus on patient education and personalized care. The practice offers a full range of general, cosmetic, and implant dentistry services, with an emphasis on minimally invasive solutions like mini dental implants. As the only Mini Dental Implant Center of America in the Temecula region, Healthy Habit Dental Care combines advanced technology with compassionate care to make high-quality treatment accessible and approachable for every patient.

