Ogden Artist Stan Ragets Launches Captivating New Fractal Series 'Driving In Circles'

Ogden, UT Artist Unveils Mix-and-Match Fractal Wall Art Collection

Fractals have always been a way for me to turn infinite complexity into something tangible. With Driving In Circles, I wanted to create art that feels alive.”
— Stan Ragets
OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ogden-based artist Stan Ragets is bringing motion, mathematics, and modern design full circle with the release of his new fractal art series, “Driving In Circles.” This six-piece collection merges mesmerizing digital geometry with bold visual rhythm, inviting viewers to explore the beauty of movement, repetition, and balance from every angle.

Each artwork in the Driving In Circles series has been transformed into fine wall art available on premium canvas, allowing collectors to experience the vivid colors and depth of Ragets’ fractal compositions. Designed as mix-and-match pieces, the series gives buyers the creative freedom to build their own custom gallery wall; or collect all six for a dynamic, complete set that commands attention in any space.

“Fractals have always been a way for me to turn infinite complexity into something tangible,” says Stan Ragets, the artist behind the series. “With Driving In Circles, I wanted to create art that feels alive — pieces that interact with each other and with the person viewing them.”

Driving In Circles is available now in multiple sizes exclusively at StanRagets.com.

