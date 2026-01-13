RODE LIFE Expands Global Membership Value With World-Class Brand Partnerships

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RODE LIFE, a prominent aggregator of high-tier deals and a brand of RODE Group, Inc., today announced a significant expansion of its partner ecosystem. In a strategic move to enhance consumer value, RODE LIFE has secured collaboration agreements with a lineup of multinational corporations, bringing substantial cost reductions to its international community.

Scale and Diversity of the Savings Network While these new additions feature industry leaders, they represent a small selection of the total benefits available. The RODE LIFE database provides access to a wide array of online deals and exclusive digital offers, utilizing a vast global aggregation network to deliver more than 1,000,000 unique member benefits. Effective immediately, members can access offers from these newly onboarded brands:

Travel and Connectivity: Journey with legendary names like Samsonite and American Tourister, alongside travel experts Travelzoo, luxury voyages via Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, and global eSIM connectivity through Airalo.

Technology and Home Innovation: The platform now features hardware and sound from DJI, Acer, Harman Kardon, and Logitech G. Connectivity is supported by Verizon and SHOKZ, while home and energy solutions include Jackery, Anker SOLIX, Bluetti Global, and Instant Pot.

Exclusive Experiences: Members gain access to Football TicketNet UK for major sporting events and Giftory for handpicked bucket-list memories.

Dual-Value Ecosystem: Efficiency and Revenue Stream

Beyond consumer savings, RODE LIFE offers an integrated business model. Through the RODE MAP (the company’s Multi-tier Affiliate Program), members can generate recurring revenue by sharing the platform within their professional and personal networks. This allows individuals to operate on their own terms from any location, converting personal cost-efficiencies into a professional revenue stream.

"We are evolving the economics of modern living by bridging the gap between premium brands and the individual consumer," stated Mark Finch, Founder and CEO of RODE Group, Inc. "By integrating these established brands into the RODE LIFE ecosystem, we have created a compelling value proposition. Our members can realize significant savings on a wide selection of products while building a resilient income stream from home or while traveling."

This influx of corporate talent is a milestone in the company's growth. RODE LIFE will issue further updates as it continues to onboard major partners. New members can view the full list of available deals and join the platform at rodelife.com.

About RODE LIFE

Headquartered in Sheridan, Wyoming, RODE LIFE is an international membership platform delivering savings across travel, luxury experiences, and technology. For an annual fee of $200 (an amount frequently offset by the value of a single initial purchase) members receive access to a network of more than 1,000,000 unique member benefits. RODE LIFE also features a professional referral model known as the RODE MAP.

For more information and previous announcements, please visit the RODE LIFE Press Page.

