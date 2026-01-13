Legacy Foot & Ankle Expands Podiatric Care Through Functional and Regenerative Treatment Options

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Foot & Ankle provides comprehensive foot and ankle care that incorporates functional medicine principles into podiatric treatment. Led by Dr. Joe Aoun, DPM, the practice emphasizes identifying contributing factors to foot and ankle conditions, including biomechanics, inflammation, circulation, metabolic health, and lifestyle influences.The clinic’s approach focuses on evaluating how these factors may impact pain, mobility limitations, and chronic conditions. Treatment plans are developed using detailed diagnostics, patient history, activity level, and individual health considerations to support both symptom relief and long-term foot health.Legacy Foot & Ankle offers a range of non-surgical and regenerative treatment options designed to support tissue healing and recovery. These include peptide-based therapies that may assist with tissue repair and inflammation management when clinically appropriate. Peptides are incorporated into care plans based on patient needs and clinical evaluation.The practice also provides shockwave therapy, a non-invasive treatment used to stimulate circulation, address chronic scar tissue, and support tissue regeneration. Shockwave therapy is commonly utilized for conditions such as plantar fasciitis, tendon injuries, and chronic heel or ankle pain.When surgical intervention is required, Legacy Foot & Ankle utilizes minimally invasive techniques when possible. These procedures aim to reduce disruption to surrounding tissue and support faster recovery compared to traditional surgical approaches.By offering functional evaluation, regenerative therapies, advanced technology, and surgical care within one practice, Legacy Foot & Ankle delivers a comprehensive model of podiatric treatment for patients at various stages of care.About Legacy Foot & AnkleLegacy Foot & Ankle is a podiatry practice focused on comprehensive foot and ankle care. Under the leadership of Dr. Joe Aoun, DPM, the clinic provides personalized treatment plans that integrate functional assessment, advanced therapies, and surgical expertise to address pain, mobility concerns, and long-term foot health.

